The Unbelievable Encounters with Dan Akroyd

What happens when an ordinary day takes a truly extraordinary turn? The Unbelievable: Encounters with Dan Aykroyd dives into history's strangest brushes with the unexplained—from alleged alien abductions and cryptid sightings to haunted houses, ghostly visitors, and demonic possessions. Whether you call them impossible, paranormal, or just plain weird, these are the encounters that left witnesses rattled, investigators scratching their heads, and skeptics wondering if there might be more out there than we can explain.