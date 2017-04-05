Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+ bundle

Once I subscribe to the Disney bundle through Hulu, how do I activate my Disney+ and ESPN+ subscriptions?

After signing up for the Disney bundle, we will email you a personal activation link to create an account for your Disney+ and ESPN+ subscriptions. Make sure to follow this link and use your Hulu account email address to ensure a seamless activation process. You can also find the activation link by visiting your Hulu account page or by contacting Hulu support.