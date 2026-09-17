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Asian American Stories

Asian American Stories

  • thumbnail - Run the Burbs

    Run the Burbs

    TV14 • Comedy • series (2022)

  • thumbnail - Next Goal Wins

    Next Goal Wins

    PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • movie (2023)

  • thumbnail - PEN15

    PEN15

    TVMA • Comedy • series (2019)

  • thumbnail - Fresh off the Boat

    Fresh off the Boat

    TV14 • Family, Comedy • series (2015)

  • thumbnail - Superstore

    Superstore

    TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • series (2015)

  • thumbnail - Fire Island

    Fire Island

    R • LGBTQ+, Romance • movie (2022)

  • thumbnail - Interior Chinatown

    Interior Chinatown

    TVMA • Drama • series (2024)

  • thumbnail - The Mindy Project

    The Mindy Project

    TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • series (2012)

  • thumbnail - Quiz Lady

    Quiz Lady

    R • Comedy • movie (2023)

  • thumbnail - Minding the Gap

    Minding the Gap

    TVMA • Documentaries, Action Sports • movie (2018)

  • thumbnail - Good Trouble

    Good Trouble

    TV14 • Drama • series (2019)

  • thumbnail - Little Fires Everywhere

    Little Fires Everywhere

    TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • series (2020)

  • thumbnail - A Million Little Things

    A Million Little Things

    TV14 • Drama • series (2018)

Asian and Pacific Islander Leads

Asian & Pacific Islander Leads

  • thumbnail - No Other Choice

    No Other Choice

    R • International, Thriller • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Rosemead

    Rosemead

    R • Drama, Crime • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - A Nice Indian Boy

    A Nice Indian Boy

    Not Rated • Comedy, Romance • movie (2024)

  • thumbnail - Umma

    Umma

    PG-13 • Drama, Horror • movie (2022)

  • thumbnail - Control Freak

    Control Freak

    TVMA • Horror • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Doctor Odyssey

    Doctor Odyssey

    TV14 • Medical, Drama • series (2024)

  • thumbnail - The Cleaning Lady

    The Cleaning Lady

    TV14 • Drama • series (2022)

  • thumbnail - Next Goal Wins

    Next Goal Wins

    PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • movie (2023)

  • thumbnail - Quantico

    Quantico

    TV14 • Drama • series (2015)

  • thumbnail - Crush

    Crush

    TVMA • Romance, Comedy • movie (2022)

  • thumbnail - The Mindy Project

    The Mindy Project

    TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • series (2012)

  • thumbnail - Run the Burbs

    Run the Burbs

    TV14 • Comedy • series (2022)

  • thumbnail - Interior Chinatown

    Interior Chinatown

    TVMA • Drama • series (2024)

  • thumbnail - Quiz Lady

    Quiz Lady

    R • Comedy • movie (2023)

  • thumbnail - How To Die Alone

    How To Die Alone

    TVMA • Drama, Comedy • series (2024)

Asian Heritage

Asian Heritage

  • thumbnail - Naruto Shippuden

    Naruto Shippuden

    TV14 • Fantasy, International • series (2007)

  • thumbnail - Sailor Moon

    Sailor Moon

    TV14 • Fantasy, International • series (1992)

  • thumbnail - The Good Doctor

    The Good Doctor

    TV14 • Medical, Drama • series (2017)

  • thumbnail - The Masked Singer

    The Masked Singer

    TVPG • Music, Reality • series (2019)

Asian Representation

Asian Representation

  • thumbnail - Next Goal Wins

    Next Goal Wins

    PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • movie (2023)

  • thumbnail - Quiz Lady

    Quiz Lady

    R • Comedy • movie (2023)

  • thumbnail - Dr. Pimple Popper

    Dr. Pimple Popper

    TV14 • Medical, Documentaries • series (2018)

  • thumbnail - This Is Life With Lisa Ling

    This Is Life With Lisa Ling

    TVMA • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • series (2014)

  • thumbnail - Fixer Upper

    Fixer Upper

    TVG • Family, Reality • series (2014)

  • thumbnail - ER

    ER

    TV14 • Medical, Drama • series (1994)

  • thumbnail - American Housewife

    American Housewife

    TVPG • Family, Comedy • series (2016)

  • thumbnail - The Rookie

    The Rookie

    TV14 • Drama, Crime • series (2018)

  • thumbnail - The First

    The First

    TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • series (2018)

  • thumbnail - The Gifted

    The Gifted

    TV14 • Adventure, Drama • series (2017)

  • thumbnail - 9-1-1

    9-1-1

    TV14 • Drama • series (2018)

  • thumbnail - Community

    Community

    TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • series (2009)

  • thumbnail - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

    Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

    TV14 • Thriller, Drama • series (1999)

  • thumbnail - Ally McBeal

    Ally McBeal

    TVPG • Fantasy, Drama • series (1997)

  • thumbnail - The Big Bang Theory

    The Big Bang Theory

    TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • series (2007)

Asian and Pacific Islander Creators

Asian & Pacific Islander Creators

  • thumbnail - What We Do in the Shadows

    What We Do in the Shadows

    TVMA • Action, Supernatural • series (2019)

  • thumbnail - Good Trouble

    Good Trouble

    TV14 • Drama • series (2019)

  • thumbnail - Reservation Dogs

    Reservation Dogs

    TVMA • Drama, Crime • series (2021)

  • thumbnail - The Cleaning Lady

    The Cleaning Lady

    TV14 • Drama • series (2022)

  • thumbnail - Next Goal Wins

    Next Goal Wins

    PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • movie (2023)

  • thumbnail - Pose

    Pose

    TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • series (2018)

  • thumbnail - PEN15

    PEN15

    TVMA • Comedy • series (2019)

  • thumbnail - Shōgun

    Shōgun

    TVMA • Drama, Action and Adventure • series (2024)

  • thumbnail - Quiz Lady

    Quiz Lady

    R • Comedy • movie (2023)

  • thumbnail - Interior Chinatown

    Interior Chinatown

    TVMA • Drama • series (2024)

  • thumbnail - The Resident

    The Resident

    TV14 • Medical, Drama • series (2018)

  • thumbnail - Anupama (Hindi)

    Anupama (Hindi)

    TV14 • Drama • series (2021)

  • thumbnail - Outrun by Running Man

    Outrun by Running Man

    TVPG • International, Reality • series (2021)

  • thumbnail - The Family Law

    The Family Law

    International, Drama • series (2016)

  • thumbnail - Creamerie

    Creamerie

    TV14 • International, Comedy • series (2021)

Asian Dramas

Asian Dramas

  • thumbnail - What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim

    What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim

    TV14 • International, Drama • series (2018)

Anime Favorites

Anime Favorites

  • thumbnail - One-Punch Man

    One-Punch Man

    TVMA • Comedy, Adventure • series (2015)

  • thumbnail - Dragon Ball Super

    Dragon Ball Super

    TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • series (2015)

  • thumbnail - BLEACH

    BLEACH

    TV14 • International, Anime • series (2006)

  • thumbnail - Attack on Titan

    Attack on Titan

    TVMA • Fantasy, International • series (2013)

  • thumbnail - My Hero Academia

    My Hero Academia

    TV14 • Fantasy, Action • series (2016)

  • thumbnail - Naruto Shippuden

    Naruto Shippuden

    TV14 • Fantasy, International • series (2007)

  • thumbnail - BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War

    BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War

    TVMA • Anime, Animation • series (2024)

  • thumbnail - Dororo

    Dororo

    TVMA • Animation, Anime • series (2019)

  • thumbnail - Chainsaw Man

    Chainsaw Man

    Adventure, Action • series (2022)

  • thumbnail - Ragna Crimson

    Ragna Crimson

    Animation, Anime • series (2023)

  • thumbnail - Toilet-bound Hanako-kun

    Toilet-bound Hanako-kun

    Comedy, Fantasy • series (2020)

  • thumbnail - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

    Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

    Fantasy, Action • series (2024)

  • thumbnail - Dragon Ball DAIMA

    Dragon Ball DAIMA

    TV14 • Action, Adventure • series (2024)

  • thumbnail - DAN DA DAN

    DAN DA DAN

    Adventure, Action • series (2024)

  • thumbnail - Mission: Yozakura Family

    Mission: Yozakura Family

    TV14 • Action, Drama • series (2024)

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