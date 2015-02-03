ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE
Asian American Stories

Fresh off the Boat
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
PEN15
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Superstore
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
The Mindy Project
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2012)
Marvel's Runaways
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Minding the Gap
TVMA • Documentaries, Skateboarding • Movie (2018)
Crazy Rich Asians
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Gap Year
TV14 • Comedy, International • TV Series (2017)

Asian Leads

Killing Eve
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Elementary
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
Sunnyside
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2019)
Plus One
Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
Light as a Feather
TV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2018)
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2019)
A Million Little Things
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Lost
TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2004)
Searching
PG-13 • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Bend It Like Beckham
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2002)
Shadowhunters
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2016)
Single Parents
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2018)
Sanjay and Craig
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Steven Universe
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Mistresses
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2013)
Twisted
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Now Apocalypse
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Ballers
TVMA • Comedy, Black Stories • TV Series (2015)
Burden of Truth
TVPG • Drama • TV Series (2018)
The Good Place
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
Slumber
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)

Asian Heritage

(Sub) Akira
R • Anime, Action • Movie (1988)
Astro Boy
TVPG • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2003)
Before We Vanish
R • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2017)
Boys Before Flowers
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2009)
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (1993)
Gintama
Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (2017)
(Sub) Grave of the Fireflies
TVPG • Military & War, Drama • Movie (1988)
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
PG • International, Documentaries • Movie (2012)
Kusama: Infinity
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
The Legend of the Blue Sea
TV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
The Monkey King 3
PG • Romance, Martial Arts • Movie (2018)
Naruto Shippuden
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2007)
Oh Lucy!
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Ruyi's Royal Love in the Palace
TVPG • Drama, International • TV Series (2018)
Sailor Moon
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (1992)
Shoplifters
R • Crime, Drama • Movie (2018)
Soul of a Banquet
Documentaries • Movie (2013)
A Taxi Driver
Korean, Drama • Movie (2017)

Asian Representation

A Little Late With Lilly Singh
TV14 • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Broken Bread
TV14 • Cooking & Food, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Dr. Pimple Popper
TV14 • Documentaries, Medical • TV Series (2018)
Star Trek: The Original Series
TVPG • Classics, Adventure • TV Series (1966)
Star Trek: Voyager
TVPG • Action, Adventure • TV Series (1997)
Huang's World
TV14 • Travel, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2016)
Fixer Upper
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Fixer Upper: Behind the Design
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
ER
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (1993)
Chicago Med
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2015)
American Housewife
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
The Rookie
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
The First
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2018)
The Gifted
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Manifest
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
9-1-1
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Community
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
The Good Wife
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
Parks and Recreation
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1998)
Twin Peaks
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1990)
Wayne's World
PG-13 • Comedy, Music • Movie (1992)
Sideways
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2004)
SIX
TVMA • Drama, Military & War • TV Series (2017)
Don't Trust the B---- in Apt 23
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Dollhouse
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2009)
Ally McBeal
TVPG • Classics, Comedy • TV Series (1997)
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Just Jen
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2017)

Asian Creators

Free Solo
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
RocketJump: The Show
TV14 • Documentaries, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Destroyer
R • Crime, Legal • Movie (2018)
Brokeback Mountain
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2005)
Hulk
PG-13 • Superheroes, Science Fiction • Movie (2003)
Now Apocalypse
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Kaboom
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2011)
Atlanta
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Wayward Pines
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2015)
The Last Airbender
PG • Fantasy, Action • Movie (2010)
Windtalkers
R • Drama, History • Movie (2002)
Vanity Fair
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2004)
Fame
PG • Musicals, Drama • Movie (2009)
True Detective
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)

Travelling Through Asia

Taiwan

TV14 • Travel, Cooking & Food • Episode (2016)

China

TV14 • Travel, Cooking & Food • Episode (2016)

Japan

TV14 • Travel, Cooking & Food • Episode (2017)

South Korea

TV14 • Travel, Cooking & Food • Episode (2017)

Dubai

TV14 • Travel, Cooking & Food • Episode (2017)

Cambodia

TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Travel • Episode (2011)

Japan: Hokkaido

TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Travel • Episode (2011)

Macau

TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Travel • Episode (2011)

Japan Cook It Raw

TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Travel • Episode (2012)

Penang

TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Travel • Episode (2012)

Japan

TVMA • Documentaries, Reality • Episode (2016)

India

TV14 • LGBTQ+, Lifestyle & Culture • Episode (2016)

Dubai

TVPG • British, Lifestyle & Culture • Episode (2016)

Hong Kong

TVPG • British, Lifestyle & Culture • Episode (2017)

Japan, Here We Come

TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • Episode (2017)

Asian Dramas

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim
TV14 • Drama, International • TV Series (2018)
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
TV14 • Drama, International • TV Series (2018)
While You Were Sleeping (TV)
TV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Oh My Venus
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Chief Kim
TV14 • Korean, International • TV Series (2017)
Descendants of the Sun
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Just Between Lovers
TV14 • Drama, International • TV Series (2017)
The Teenage Psychic
TVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2017)

Anime Favorites

One-Punch Man
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
My Hero Academia
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Cowboy Bebop
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1998)
Tokyo Ghoul
TVMA • Horror, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
Sword Art Online
TVPG • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Psycho-Pass
TVMA • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2012)
Death Note
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
(Dub) Akira
R • Anime, Action • Movie (1988)
Bleach
TV14 • Animation, Supernatural • TV Series (2006)
Inuyasha
TV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2000)
Yu-Gi-Oh!
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Ranma 1/2
TV14 • Sports, Comedy • TV Series (1989)
Yu Yu Hakusho
TVPG • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (1992)
Overlord
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Hunter x Hunter
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Rin-ne
TV14 • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2015)
Kenichi
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2006)

