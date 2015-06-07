Mormon No More

What does it mean to live authentically? And what does that mean if you're a 30-something married Mormon mom who's just discovered she's gay and in love with her female friend...another Mormon mom? Mormon No More follows the inspirational journey of Sal and Lena as they navigate their way out of the church, out of their marriages, and into their authentic selves - all while co-parenting seven kids with their ex-husbands. Their story intertwines with others in the LGBTQ+ community trying to reconcile their identity with the church's prohibitive doctrine on same-sex relationships. Together these voices carry us through romantic, intimate, and revealing window into a community that teaches us about acceptance, empathy, and the power of living your truth.