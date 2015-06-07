Available to watch on Hulu July 12. Included with all plans as part of the Hulu streaming library.
Bob (H. John Benjamin) and Linda’s (John Roberts) restaurant is on the brink of collapse due to an outstanding loan and a giant sinkhole.The Belcher kids (Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Kristen Schaal) discover a skeleton in the sinkhole and investigate the murder of a carny named Cotton Candy Dan.
Will the Wonder Wharf go up in flames? Or will the family risk everything to save their business and their lives? Probably the latter.
Love Island (UK)
TVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2015)
Reality show. Glamorous singles live in a beautiful villa under the watchful gaze of the audience at home, who have the power to decide who stays and who goes.
The Chi
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2017)
On Chicago's south side, an average day finds kids prepping for school as their parents head off to work, young adults trying to make a living, and the elders keeping an eye on things from their front porches. But in this tough neighborhood, real dangers threaten daily to squelch dreams, and the simplest decisions can have life or death consequences. The Chi is a timely coming-of-age drama series centered on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.
The Bear
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Carmy, a young fine-dining chef, comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop. As he fights to transform the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.
The Orville
TV14 • Science Fiction, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane, THE ORVILLE is a space adventure series set 400 years in the future that follows The Orville, a mid-level exploratory starship. Its crew, both human and alien, face the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the familiar, often humorous problems of everyday life.
P-Valley
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Down deep in the Mississippi Delta lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find.
Only Murders in the Building
TVMA • Comedy, Mystery • TV Series (2021)
From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman & John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.
The Old Man
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Dan Chase absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.
General Hospital
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (1963)
The wealthy Quartermaine family continues to be a looming presence in the town of Port Charles, with interests in much of the city's business. Characters come and go, but viewers can always count on at least one Quartermaine or Spencer to create havoc.
Family Guy
TV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (1999)
The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously odd family of middle-class New Englanders.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2010)
The hit Bravo franchise heads to the glamorous city that defines luxurious wealth and pampered privilege, a city where being seen and who you know is everything - Beverly Hills. This one-hour docu-series is being produced by Evolution Media ("The Real Housewives of Orange County") for Bravo with Douglas Ross, Greg Stewart, Kathleen French and Dave Rupel as executive producers, and Alex Baskin as co-executive producer.
ABC World News Tonight With David Muir
TVPG • News • TV Series (1953)
World News brings the latest information and analysis of major events from around the country and the world.
The Kardashians
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2022)
The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.
Married at First Sight
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2014)
In the Big City, true love is increasingly hard to achieve. But what if six brave souls, yearning for romance and a loving partnership, agree to a provocative proposal: getting married at first sight?
Black Monday
TVMA • Comedy, History • TV Series (2019)
Travel back to October 19, 1987; aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it - until now. This is the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world's largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine and the glass ceiling. The outrageous comedy series stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall.
Mormon No More
Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
What does it mean to live authentically? And what does that mean if you're a 30-something married Mormon mom who's just discovered she's gay and in love with her female friend...another Mormon mom? Mormon No More follows the inspirational journey of Sal and Lena as they navigate their way out of the church, out of their marriages, and into their authentic selves - all while co-parenting seven kids with their ex-husbands. Their story intertwines with others in the LGBTQ+ community trying to reconcile their identity with the church's prohibitive doctrine on same-sex relationships. Together these voices carry us through romantic, intimate, and revealing window into a community that teaches us about acceptance, empathy, and the power of living your truth.
The Handmaid's Tale
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
EMMY® WINNING A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.
America's Got Talent
TV14 • Music, Family • TV Series (2006)
America votes in the ultimate talent show to determine which act deserves a million dollars.
Bob's Burgers
TV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Bob runs Bob's Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Business may be slow, but they never give up hope.
Westworld
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
In this series set in a futuristic fantasy park modeled after the Wild West, a group of android 'hosts' begin to deviate from their scripts.
Modern Family
TV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Today's American families come in all shapes and sizes. The cookie cutter mold of man + wife + 2.5 kids is a thing of the past, as it becomes quickly apparent in the bird's eye view of ABC's half-hour comedy, which takes an honest and often hilarious look at the composition and complexity of modern family life.
Good Morning America
Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1975)
The Emmy-winning morning news program featuring anchors George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer, Amy Robach and Ginger Zee.
Homicide Hunter
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Murder changes everything for those left in the wake of the crime, but what about the investigator who solves the heinous crime? Meet Lieutenant Joe Kenda, a 23-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department who reveals the vivid memories of the most disturbing murders that still haunt him to this today.
The Man Who Fell to Earth
TVMA • Science Fiction • TV Series (2022)
An alien (Chiwetel Ejiofor) crashes deep into the oilfields of New Mexico with a mission: he must find the brilliant scientist Justin Falls (Naomie Harris), the one woman on earth who can help save his species. Even as he struggles to adapt to our world and to become more "human," her faith in humanity couldn't be lower. An unlikely duo, together they discover that in order to save his world, they must first save ours. An inspired continuation of the novel by Walter Tevis and the iconic 1976 film starring David Bowie.
Flatbush Misdemeanors
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2021)
Rising comedians Dan Perlman and Kevin Iso play fictionalized versions of themselves: neighborhood best friends and urban millennials hilariously climbing the ladder to nowhere in the irreverent new comedy series FLATBUSH MISDEMEANORS. But even inside the losing, Dan and Kevin find there are little wins that come from tackling hipsters, mental health issues and the rising tide of gentrification.
Motherland: Fort Salem
TV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Three young witches with basic training in combat magic prepare to defend the country against looming terrorist threats by using supernatural tactics and weapons.
Power Book II: Ghost
Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Power Book II: Ghost picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of Power as Tariq St. Patrick grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed.
The View
TV14 • Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1997)
‘The View’ is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week co-hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines.
American Dad!
TV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2005)
This screwball family full of radically different personalities is just trying to figure out how to love and trust one another in a bi-partisan world.
Billions
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2015)
Emmy and Golden Globe winners Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis star in a complex drama about power politics in the world of New York high finance. Shrewd, savvy U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) and the brilliant, ambitious hedge fund king Bobby "Axe" Axelrod (Lewis) are on an explosive collision course, with each using all of his considerable smarts, power and influence to outmaneuver the other. The stakes are in the billions in this timely, provocative series.
Catfish: The TV Show
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Catfish: The TV Show brings together couples who've interacted solely through LCD screens. Over the course of months they've supposedly fallen in love -- but what will happen when they meet in real life for the first time?
Forged in Fire
TVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2015)
Forged in Fire is a competition show pitting master weapon makers against each other. Each week, four of the best blade smiths in the country will come together to put both their skills and reputations on the line.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
TV14 • Thriller, Legal • TV Series (1999)
This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.
Becoming Elizabeth
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
Elizabeth Tudor, an orphaned teenager who becomes embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court on her journey to secure the crown.
Rick and Morty
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Rick and Morty is a show about a sociopathic scientist who drags his unintelligent grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Created and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Community, Channel 101) and Justin Roiland (House of Cosbys).
ABC Nightline
TV14 • Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1980)
Nightline, television's most esteemed late-night news program provides viewers with in-depth reporting on the major stories in the news.
Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20
Award Shows & Events, News • TV Series (2022)
20/20 visits Graceland, Elvis Presley's iconic home, to explore the legend's life and legacy through interviews with the King of Rock and Roll's family and the all-star cast of the new 'Elvis' movie.
MasterChef
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2010)
A culinary competition series that searches for the best home cooks in America, and through a series of exciting elimination rounds, will turn one of them into a culinary master.
Criminal Minds
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Criminal Minds revolves around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyze the country's most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again.
King of the Hill
TV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (1997)
King of the Hill depicts the life and times of Hank Hill (Mike Judge), his family and their neighbors in the fictional suburb of Arlen, Texas, the heartland of America. A hard-working, loyal family man and proud Texan, Hank is assistant manager of Strickland Propane. He's a blue-collar Everyman who sees himself as the voice of common sense and reason in a world of incompetent sales clerks, meddling bureaucrats and do-good liberals.
Ambitions
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2019)
AMBITIONS explores the sexy, deceitful machinations of love, power and politics in America's hottest urban mecca, Atlanta, Georgia.
Under the Banner of Heaven
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Starring Andrew Garfield, FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, the limited series inspired by the bestseller by Jon Krakauer, follows the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley. As Detective Jeb Pyre investigates events that transpired, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith.
Futurama
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
While delivering pizza on New Year's Eve 1999, Philip J. Fry is accidentally cryonically frozen and thawed out one thousand years into the future. From the creator of "The Simpsons," "Futurama" is a sci-fi animated comedy.
The First Lady
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
A revelatory reframing of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies. Starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, this series delves deep into the Ladies' personal and political lives. Exploring everything from their journeys to Washington, family life, and world-changing political contributions, the impact of the White House's women is no longer hidden from view.
Mind Over Murder
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Chronicles the bizarre and psychologically complex story of six individuals who were convicted for a 1985 murder in Beatrice, Nebraska.
City on a Hill
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
In the early 1990s, Boston was rife with violent criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm - and then it all changed in what was called the 'Boston Miracle.' In this fictional account, assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward comes from Brooklyn and forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran, Jackie Rohr. Together, they take on a family of armored car robbers in a case that grows to involve, and ultimately subvert, the entire criminal justice system of Boston.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2007)
Keeping Up with the Kardashians takes viewers inside the hectic lives of Hollywood's modern-day Brady Bunch. Can two famous clans come together as one united front? Or will their individual lust for the limelight end up fracturing the family?
Dirty Rotten Cleaners
TVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
"Dirty Rotten Cleaners" follows extreme cleaners facing the filth of Florida as they dive into a never-before-seen side of the Sunshine State. The teams will tackle jaw-dropping messes, mold, bacteria and biohazards.
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia features Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Sweet Dee and Frank, five ne’er-do-wells who own and operate Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia. Their constant scheming usually lands them in a world of hurt, yet they never seem to learn from their mistakes. As they say, some things never change. So prepare for more depraved schemes, half-baked arguments, and absurdly underhanded plots to subvert one another.
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
John Oliver hosts this 30-minute comedy series that takes a satirical look at the week in news, politics and current events.
I Love That For You
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Inspired by true events, this hilarious new comedy follows childhood leukemia survivor Joanna Gold (Vanessa Bayer) as she chases her lifelong dream of becoming a home shopping channel host. Shedding her "cancer girl" label, she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life and befriends her idol (Molly Shannon), the charismatic star of the network. But when a little white lie to her boss (Jenifer Lewis) turns into a big snowy avalanche, Joanna finds that living the dream comes with a hefty price tag.
Mayans M.C.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
“Mayans M.C.” follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a newly patched member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream within his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder. Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ’s need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended. Meanwhile, their father Felipe struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.
The Amazing World of Gumball
TVY7 • Comedy, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
Gumball’s world is pretty run-of-the-mill. He’s chased around school by a T-Rex. He has a friend named Anton who’s a piece of toast. He’s got a crush on Penny, a peanut with antlers. His dad is a 6’4” bunny. His mom works at a Rainbow Factory. And his brother is a goldfish named Darwin. Yup, everything looks perfectly normal here.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
An ensemble comedy about a talented-but-carefree detective, a by-the-book police captain and their precinct colleagues. While based in the workplace, the series is not really about the job – it’s about the men and women behind the badge.
Candy
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Candy Montgomery is a 1980s housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. Until someone tells her to shush. With deadly results.
Hotel Hell
TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Hotel Hell features Gordon Ramsay on a quest to fix horrid hotels, awful inns and just plain bad bed and breakfasts. After more than a decade of running restaurants in some of the world's top hotels, Ramsay knows firsthand the crucial importance of surpassing guests' highest expectations. In Hotel Hell, Ramsay will endure hotels at their worst - from filthy bedrooms and mold-ridden bathrooms to dreadful room service and incompetent staff - all so unsuspecting guests don't have to. After he has uncovered all the dirty secrets, Ramsay will put the hotel owners and employees to work as he attempts to turn around these failing establishments. With reputations on the line, one thing is certain: if they can't meet Ramsay's high standards, they will never check out of Hotel Hell.
BMF
TVMA • Legal, Drama • TV Series (2021)
The story of how Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory formed a criminal empire in Detroit known as the Black Mafia Family.
How I Met Your Mother
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
A half-hour comedy series about Ted and how he fell in love. It all started when Ted’s best friend, Marshall, drops the bombshell that he’s going to propose to his long-time girlfriend, Lily, a kindergarten teacher. At that moment, Ted realizes that he had better get a move on if he hopes to find true love, too.
Power Book IV: Force
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Tommy Egan leaves New York behind and plans to take on Chicago, using his outsider status to break all the local rules and rewrite them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in the city.
The Golden Girls
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1985)
The Golden Girls is the story of four older women who share a house in Miami Beach, Florida. Bea Arthur plays Dorothy, a divorced school teacher, with a sardonic wit. Rue McClanahan plays Blanche, a man-hunting Southern Belle. Betty White plays Rose, a very sweet woman who is somewhat spacey. Rounding out the trio is Estelle Getty, playing Dorothy's outspoken mother, Sophia.
Roe v. Wade Overturned
TV Series (2022)
The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday after nearly 50 years, creating a seismic political and societal shift throughout the United States.
Regular Show
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Mordecai – a sarcastic blue jay, and Rigby – a somewhat responsible raccoon, are best friends. They even work together at a park owned by Pops, a big lollipop-headed guy. Which seems normal enough. They’ve got a cranky gumball machine for a boss and they work alongside a Zen-like yeti named Skips. Yep. Everything is as regular as can be.
SPY x FAMILY
Action, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet--pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician.
Sons of Anarchy
TVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2008)
Sons of Anarchy is an adrenalized drama with darkly comedic undertones about a notorious outlaw motorcycle club intent on protecting their sheltered small town against encroaching drug dealers, corporate developers and overzealous law officers. The club is equally determined to protect their ruthless and illegally thriving arms business. Charlie Hunnam stars as Jackson 'Jax' Teller, a man whose love for the brotherhood is tested by his growing apprehension for its lawlessness. Katey Sagal stars as Gemma Teller Morrow, Jax's force-of-nature mother, who along with Ron Perlman as Clarance 'Clay' Morrow, Jax's stepfather and MC president, have their own darker vision for the club. An FX Networks Original Series.
This Is Us
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2016)
From the writer and director of Crazy, Stupid, Love comes a smart, modern new dramedy that will challenge your everyday presumptions about the people you think you know.
Adventure Time
TVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
Crime Beat
TV14 • Crime • TV Series (2020)
Crime Beat is a true crime series that takes viewers deep into some of Canada’s most infamous criminal cases.
Gaslit
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2022)
A modern take on the 1970s political Watergate scandal, including untold stories and forgotten characters of the time.
Euphoria
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
Zendaya stars in this series that follows a group of high-school students as they navigate an unstable world.
Solar Opposites
TVMA • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
A team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.
MasterChef Junior
TVPG • Teen, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2013)
Kids between the ages of 8 and 13 compete in a series of challenges and cook-offs.
The Princess
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2022)
The Gentle Giant
Drama, Black Stories • Movie (2022)
The Desperate Hour
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2021)
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Wildhood
Drama • Movie (2021)
Big Gold Brick
Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
WarHunt
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Leave No Trace
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2022)
Fire Island
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2022)
The Valet
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2022)
The Devil Wears Prada
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2006)
White Bird in a Blizzard
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2014)
Ong Bak
R • International, Action • Movie (2005)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
PG-13 • Comedy, Sports • Movie (2004)
Escape From Pretoria
PG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2020)
The Bounty Hunter
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
PG-13 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Crush
TVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2022)
Monster Family 2: Nobody's Perfect
PG • Animation, Family • Movie (2021)
Compliance
R • Thriller • Movie (2012)
All Good Things
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2010)
Deep Water
R • Thriller • Movie (2022)
Unstoppable
PG-13 • Thriller, Action • Movie (2010)
The Descendants
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2011)
Fireheart
Animation, Family • Movie (2022)
The King's Man
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Oscar Peterson: Black + White
PG • Music, Biography • Movie (2020)
Rewind
Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Snow Day
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2000)
The Other Guys
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Spencer
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (2021)
Nightmare Alley
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2021)
Small Engine Repair
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2021)
Mayday
Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2021)
Falling for Figaro
Comedy, Romance • Movie (2021)
Ailey
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Pharma Bro
Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Don't Say a Word
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2001)
Mother/Android
R • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2021)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!
G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Her Smell
R • Drama, Music • Movie (2019)
Together
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2021)
The East
Drama, Military & War • Movie (2020)
Hustlers
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Dead Asleep
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2021)
We Need to Do Something
R • Horror • Movie (2021)
The Boss Baby: Family Business
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2021)
The Year of the Everlasting Storm
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2021)
Pig
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2021)
Jingle All the Way
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (1996)
Let the Right One In
R • International, Drama • Movie (2008)
Let Us In
Science Fiction • Movie (2021)
Rogue Hostage
Thriller, Action • Movie (2021)
Jacinta
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Vacation Friends
R • Comedy, Black Stories • Movie (2021)
Run.
PG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2020)
69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez
TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2020)
Parasite
R • Korean, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Bayou Caviar
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2018)
Nomadland
R • Drama • Movie (2020)
Kid 90
TVMA • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Another Round
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2020)
Some Kind of Heaven
Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Summer of Soul
PG-13 • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2021)
Taken
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2008)
The Act of Killing
Legal, Drama • Movie (2012)
