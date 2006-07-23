1 season available (12 episodes)

Platinum Weddings

Each half-hour episode of Platinum Weddings will interweave the effort, drama and detail of an opulent wedding, from beginning to end. We will experience each event from the first meeting with the wedding director through the walk down the aisle - then we'll waltz at the reception and see the lucky couple off to their honeymoon. Couples create the exquisite high-end events of their dreams. Featuring celebratory events in Times Square, Mexico, and the fanciest hotels in the country. Lavish cakes, extraordinary themes make for the most platinum of weddings.more

Platinum Weddings Season 1 Trailer

Each half-hour episode of Platinum Weddings will interweave the effort, drama and detail of an opulent wedding, from beginning to end. We will experience each event from the first meeting with the wedding director through the walk down the aisle - then we'll waltz at the reception and see the lucky couple off to their honeymoon. Couples create the exquisite high-end events of their dreams. Featuring celebratory events in Times Square, Mexico, and the fanciest hotels in the country. Lavish cakes, extraordinary themes make for the most platinum of weddings.

