1 season available (8 episodes)

Cult Justice

Cult Justice explores the magnetic power of criminal cult leaders—and the dramatic investigations that finally brought them to justice. Through the lens of the criminal justice system, every episode takes viewers deep inside a different modern-day cult. And—from sex trafficking and forced labour, to extortion, polygamy, and even murder—introduces the journalists, law enforcement agents, and prosecutors who gradually built the case against them. Meanwhile, brave survivors share first-hand accounts of how they were born or lured into the fold by twisted ideologies and false promises—and how they ultimately helped bring down these false prophets who thought they were above the law. more

Cult Justice explores the magnetic power of criminal cult leaders...More

DocumentariesCrimeTV Series2022

EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Cult Justice

