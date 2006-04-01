1 season available (2 episodes)

Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl

TV14ComedyDocumentaries • History • Award Shows & Events • TV Series2006

Robert Wuhl delivers a comedic 'lecture' that playfully examines facts, myths and myths-that-became-facts in American history.

Robert Wuhl delivers a comedic 'lecture' that playfully examines ...More

Season1
Episode 1

Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl

Robert Wuhl delivers a comedic 'lecture' that playfully examines facts, myths and myths-that-became-facts in American history.
Episode 2

Assume the Position 201 with Mr. Wuhl

Attention, class! Robert Wuhl returns for another irreverent 'lecture' that playfully examines some facts and myths of U.S. history.

About this Show

Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl

Robert Wuhl delivers a comedic 'lecture' that playfully examines facts, myths and myths-that-became-facts in American history.

Starring: Robert Wuhl

TV14ComedyDocumentariesHistoryAward Shows & EventsTV Series2006

