The lovable Ozzy’s pampered life is thrown into turmoil after his family drops him at Blue Creek before their vacation. Ozzy quickly learns that Blue Creek is a dog prison and he’ll need to rely on some new friends to help him break out and get back home.
Luis and the Aliens
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2018)
12-year-old Luis befriends a trio of awkward aliens who’ve gotten stuck on Earth after watching too much home-shopping network. With a neglectful father at home, Luis decides to escape with the aliens so he can avoid being sent away to a boarding school.
Pixi Saves Christmas
Fantasy, Animation • Movie (2018)
For centuries, the many Christmas Genies of the world have worked together to bring magic and happiness to children. This year, however, former genie Monopolish is determined to become The One and Only Christmas Genie and launches a vicious attack on the secret Genies’ Forum. All hope for the survival of Christmas rests with Pixi Post, a lowly elf, who must use all her wits and skills to thwart his evil plan and save the most magical time of year.
