For centuries, the many Christmas Genies of the world have worked together to bring magic and happiness to children. This year, however, former genie Monopolish is determined to become The One and Only Christmas Genie and launches a vicious attack on the secret Genies’ Forum. All hope for the survival of Christmas rests with Pixi Post, a lowly elf, who must use all her wits and skills to thwart his evil plan and save the most magical time of year.