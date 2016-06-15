The Escort
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
Desperate for a good story, a sex-addicted journalist throws himself into the world of high-class escorts when he starts following a Stanford-educated prostitute.
Flower
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
A rebellious, quick-witted teenage girl (Zoey Deutch) living with her single mom (Kathryn Hahn) conspires with her troubled stepbrother to expose a high school teacher's (Adam Scott) dark secret.
Above Majestic
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
A provocative look at what it takes to hide a multi-trillion dollar Secret Space Program from the public and the implications this has for humanity. Featuring David Wilcock, Corey Goode, John Desouza, Niara Isley, Jordan Sather, and more.
Still
Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2018)
A lost hiker in the Appalachian Mountains is taken in by a couple holding a deep secret.
Hunt for the Skinwalker
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Hundreds of reports of phenomena at Skinwalker Ranch have made it one of the most famous paranormal hotspots in the world. Previously unreleased footage and interviews from the scientific study piece together what could be happening there.
