Ron White delivers more than an hour of all new material with his signature, irreverent storytelling style and the best comedic timing in the business.
35 and Ticking
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2011)
Four friends are approaching the age of 35 and struggling to build families they've dreamed of. They try to rectify their romantic lives and futures while their biological clocks tick away.
The Way Back
PG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Four-time Oscar nominee Ed Harris, Jim Sturgess and Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan and Colin Farrell star in this epic saga of survival from six-time Oscar-nominee Peter Weir. Inspired by an incredible true story.
Children of the Corn
R • Supernatural, Horror • Movie (1984)
A young couple (Linda Hamilton, Terminator 2, and Peter Horton, thirtysomething) find themselves stranded in the rural town of Gatlin, Neb., where they encounter a mysterious religious sect of children. But nowhere in town are there any adults. The horror grows to a blood-curdling climax as the two new visitors learn the horrifying secret behind the prospering corn fields. Based on the classic short story by Stephen King, CHILDREN OF THE CORN is a longtime horror favorite that has spawned six sequels and many imitations. See how it all started.
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
PG • Comedy, Music • Movie (1985)
Sarah Jessica Parker, Helen Hunt and Shannen Doherty star in the outrageous '80s comedy hit that's totally packed with outrageous '80s fashions, music, dance moves, and more!
