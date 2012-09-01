A young couple (Linda Hamilton, Terminator 2, and Peter Horton, thirtysomething) find themselves stranded in the rural town of Gatlin, Neb., where they encounter a mysterious religious sect of children. But nowhere in town are there any adults. The horror grows to a blood-curdling climax as the two new visitors learn the horrifying secret behind the prospering corn fields. Based on the classic short story by Stephen King, CHILDREN OF THE CORN is a longtime horror favorite that has spawned six sequels and many imitations. See how it all started.