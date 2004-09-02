Doc Martin
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
The series follows Doc Martin as he turns his back on life as a celebrated London surgeon and moves to a sleepy Cornish village to become the local doctor. Despite his surgical brilliance, Doc Martin lacks any interpersonal skills and his bedside manner soon starts to upset his new patients.
Shameless (UK)
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
Meet the Gallagher family as they experience life on the edge in a blur of sexual adventures, triumphs, love, scams and petty crime on a Manchester housing estate. Just be thankful they're not your neighbours.
Criminal Justice
TV14 • British, Legal • TV Series (2009)
This gripping drama follows the journey of an individual through the criminal justice system. Season one follows Ben Coulter (Ben Whishaw), a young man who is accused of murder after a drunken night out, though is unable to remember committing the crime. Season two follows Juliet Miller (Maxine Peake) as she struggles to come to terms with her life after attempting to kill her husband, a respected and powerful barrister at the height of his profession, played by BAFTA winning actor Matthew Macfadyen.
Lip Service
TVMA • LGBTQ+, British • TV Series (2010)
Lip Service is an irreverent and poignant comedy drama series that focuses on the romantic lives of young gay women in contemporary Glasgow.
Kingdom
TVG • British, Comedy • TV Series (2007)
Stephen Fry stars as Peter Kingdom, a compassionate solicitor whose life is overshadowed by the mysterious disappearance of his brother. Set in Market Shipborough, in the beauty of the Norfolk landscape, the drama focuses on Kingdom’s dysfunctional family, the people he works with and the town’s residents.
