Get an insider's perspective on the business and media leaders who climbed to the top, and changed our world. Bloomberg Game Changers, an original documentary series, profiles personalities who have re-defined technology, finance, politics and culture for our time.
Hello World
TVG • Science & Technology, Business & Finance • TV Series (2016)
Hello World invites the viewer to come on a journey. It's a journey that stretches across the globe to find the inventors, scientists and technologists shaping our future. Each episode explores a different country and uncovers the ways in which the local culture and surroundings have influenced their approach to technology. Join journalist and best-selling author Ashlee Vance on a quest to find the freshest, weirdest tech creations and the beautiful freaks behind them.
With All Due Respect
TVG • News, Political • TV Series (2014)
Mark Halperin and John Heilemann - authors of "Game Change" and "Double Down" - bring a new perspective on American politics.
