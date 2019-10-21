The Unsettling
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2019)
Becca, a 16 year-old girl, tries to adjust to her new foster home and family, but strange things start to happen around her, and she is uncertain about who or what is responsible.
My Dead Ex
TV14 • Teen • TV Series (2018)
My Dead Ex is your classic, will-they-won't-they romance story. Charley is living your typical teenage girl's life. Ben isn't living at all. But a little thing like death can't stop these two teens from falling in love. Or maybe it can.
t@gged
TV14 • Legal, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Dealing with a tragic loss and an unsettling departure, Rowan and Elisia question who they can trust as they track down the real identity of KingCobra, only to realize the threat may have changed again and taken the shape of something much more sinister.
Zac & Mia
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2017)
Zac Meier (Kian Lawley) has maintained his post as the only teen patient undergoing treatment in the hospital’s oncology ward; that is, until Mia Phillips (Anne Winters), high school bombshell, is plucked from the popular crowd and admitted to the hospital to receive chemotherapy for a cancerous tumor in her leg. With nothing in common besides their shared illness, and eventually their feelings for each other, Zac represents the reality that Mia refused to face while Mia is the dream girl that Zac never predicted.
Guidance
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
In AwesomenessTV’s original dramedy series, Guidance, the truth behind a series of scandalous photos of the most popular girl in school unfolds through weekly sessions with the school’s guidance counselor, Anna.
