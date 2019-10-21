Zac Meier (Kian Lawley) has maintained his post as the only teen patient undergoing treatment in the hospital’s oncology ward; that is, until Mia Phillips (Anne Winters), high school bombshell, is plucked from the popular crowd and admitted to the hospital to receive chemotherapy for a cancerous tumor in her leg. With nothing in common besides their shared illness, and eventually their feelings for each other, Zac represents the reality that Mia refused to face while Mia is the dream girl that Zac never predicted.