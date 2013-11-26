Television’s longest-running court show “Divorce Court,” presided over by Lynn Toler, allows viewers to experience the drama firsthand as couples square off in real-life courtroom battles. With over twenty years of experience behind her in the practice of law, Lynn Toler brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the bench of “Divorce Court.” The television classic features real people, real conflicts and powerful human drama in a compelling courtroom setting where litigants abide by Toler’s legally-binding decisions.