Night of the KingsNight of the Kings

TVMADramaInternationalMovie2020

ExtrasDetails

Night of the Kings - Trailer

About this Movie

Night of the Kings

A young man is sent to a prison in the middle of the Ivorian forest ruled by its inmates. As tradition goes with the rising of the red moon, he is designated by the Boss to be the new “Roman” and must tell a story to the other prisoners.

Starring: Steve TientcheuBakary KonéJean Cyrille DigbeuRasmane OuedraogoIssaka Sawadogo

Director: Philippe Lacôte

TVMADramaInternationalMovie2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

