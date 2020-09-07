About this Movie
Night of the Kings
A young man is sent to a prison in the middle of the Ivorian forest ruled by its inmates. As tradition goes with the rising of the red moon, he is designated by the Boss to be the new “Roman” and must tell a story to the other prisoners.
Starring: Steve TientcheuBakary KonéJean Cyrille DigbeuRasmane OuedraogoIssaka Sawadogo
Director: Philippe Lacôte
