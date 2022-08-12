Fall

About this Movie

Fall

Stranded 2,000 feet at the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, two expert climbers are put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights.

Starring: Grace Caroline CurreyVirginia GardnerJeffrey Dean MorganMason GoodingJulia Pace Mitchell

Director: Scott Mann

PG-13ThrillerAdventureActionHorrorMovie2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

