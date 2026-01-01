LOOK AT ME: XXXTENTACION RESOURCES

National Alliance on Mental Illness

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health issues, needs treatment resources or emotional support, contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or visit www.nami.org/help. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has crisis counselors available 24/7 at 800-273-8255.