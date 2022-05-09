XXXtentacion Resources
LOOK AT ME: XXXTENTACION RESOURCES

If you or anyone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org

National Alliance on Mental Illness

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

National Domestic Violence Hotline

24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, the National Domestic Violence Hotline provides essential tools and support to help survivors of domestic violence so they can live their lives free of abuse. Contacts to The Hotline can expect highly-trained, expert advocates to offer free, confidential, and compassionate support, crisis intervention information, education, and referral services in over 200 languages.