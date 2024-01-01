Watch the Big Game with Hulu + Live TV

The biggest Sunday of the year is here. Watch the Big Game (Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers) Sunday 2/11 on CBS at 6pm ET with Hulu + Live TV.
Regional restrictions, blackouts and Live TV terms apply. Access content from each service separately. Location data required to watch certain content. Offer valid for eligible subscribers only. See details.

Top Networks For Live Sports

Catch 95+ Live and On Demand channels, including your favorite sports on CBS, ESPN, FS1, FOX, NBCSN, NFL Network, and regional sports in many cities. Certain local channels may not be available in all areas.

A Better Way to Follow Sports

PERSONALIZED EXPERIENCE

Get a fan experience like no other

Pick your favorite teams, sports, or leagues and we'll recommend games for you based on your selections.
Games are subject to regional availability and blackouts.
Get a fan experience like no other - Live Sports - High Resolution Media
Watch everything on your own time - Live Sports - Media Image

RECORD & WATCH

Watch everything on your own time

Record the sports you want to watch with Unlimited DVR at no additional cost. Never miss a moment of the action.
Unlimited DVR recording is not available for on-demand shows.

ON THE GO

Take the games with you

Keep up with the NFL football action when and where you want - including on your mobile phone. A Hulu + Live TV subscription allows you to watch live video on up to two screens simultaneously.
Take the games with you - Media Image

Select Your Live TV Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.*
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
Hulu + Live TV
Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV
Monthly price
$76.99/mo.
$89.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads
Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads)
The Hulu streaming library, with most new episodes available the day after they air.**The Hulu streaming library, with most new episodes available the day after they air.**
The Hulu streaming library, with most new episodes available the day after they air.**
The Hulu streaming library, with most new episodes available the day after they air.**
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Live sports with ESPN+, now in the Hulu appLive sports with ESPN+, now in the Hulu app
Live sports with ESPN+, now in the Hulu app
Live sports with ESPN+, now in the Hulu app
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
No ads on Disney+
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
Live TV on Hulu with 95+ top channels. No cable required.Live TV on Hulu with 95+ top channels. No cable required.
Live TV on Hulu with 95+ top channels. No cable required.
Live TV on Hulu with 95+ top channels. No cable required.
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Record Live TV with Unlimited DVRRecord Live TV with Unlimited DVR
Record Live TV with Unlimited DVR
Record Live TV with Unlimited DVR
*Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle.
**For current-season shows in the streaming library only.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu + Live TV.
Max™
Max™
Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Unlimited ScreensUnlimited Screens
Unlimited Screens
Unlimited Screens
Entertainment Add-onEntertainment Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-onEspañol Add-on
Español Add-on
Español Add-on
Sports Add-onSports Add-on
Sports Add-on
Sports Add-on
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.

Any Questions?

We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.