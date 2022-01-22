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Sports for Kids

A-Z
Blippi's Winter Olympics DreamBlippi's Winter Olympics Dream
The Olympics are back! Blippi and Meekah want to learn all about winter sports.
TVG • Sports, Kids • Movie (2022)
Cowgirls n' Angels: Dakota's Summer
A young woman navigates her way through the rodeo circuit while coming to terms with a deeply hidden family secret.
PG • Drama, Kids • Movie (2014)
InvincibleInvincible
Mark Wahlberg stars as Vince Papale in this film that follows the 30-year-old bartender on his unlikely rise to the NFL.
PG • Sports, Drama • Movie (2006)
Roller JamRoller Jam
This first-of-its-kind competition series will feature America's best roller-skating teams dancing through the decades, as expert judges and pop culture icons decide which team is worthy to win Roller Jam and $150,000.
TVPG • Competition, Sports • TV Series (2024)
The SandlotThe Sandlot
A shy and lonely new boy in town is befriended by a group of neighborhood kids who invite him to join their baseball team.
PG • Baseball, Sports • Movie (1993)
Space JamSpace Jam
Two superstars -- basketball legend Michael Jordan and Hollywood legend Bugs Bunny -- team up for an interplanetary game of hoops after aliens kidnap a bunch of Looney Tunes characters to display in an outer-space theme park. To save his friends, Bugs challenges the bad guys to a basketball game...then recruits Jordan to help bring them down!
PG • Kids, Sports • Movie (1996)
Space JamSpace Jam
Two superstars -- basketball legend Michael Jordan and Hollywood legend Bugs Bunny -- team up for an interplanetary game of hoops after aliens kidnap a bunch of Looney Tunes characters to display in an outer-space theme park. To save his friends, Bugs challenges the bad guys to a basketball game...then recruits Jordan to help bring them down!
PG • Kids, Sports • Movie (1996)
Space JamSpace Jam
Swackhammer, an evil alien theme park owner, needs a new attraction at Moron Mountain. When his gang, the Nerdlucks, heads to Earth to kidnap Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes, Bugs challenges them to a basketball game to determine their fate.
PG • Sports, Family • Movie (1996)

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