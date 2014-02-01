A young girl and her coach overcome adversity to make their way into the National Gymnastics Competition.
The Monkey King 3
PG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
The Monkey King and his traveling companions must find a way to escape from the clutches of a queen who rules an all-female kingdom. They soon land in even deeper trouble when their shenanigans anger the mighty River God.
The Sandlot
PG • Sports, Family • Movie (1993)
A shy and lonely new boy in town is befriended by a group of neighborhood kids who invite him to join their baseball team.
ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE
Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
Select Your Plan
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
HULU (NO ADS)
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
Watch on your favorite devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
MOST POPULAR
HULU
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Crime + Investigation, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Military History Channel, and Science.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?