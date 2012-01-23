ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE
Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.

Sketch Comedy

Popular
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
TV14 • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (1975)
NBC in association with Broadway Video Enterprises bring you the landmark sketch comedy series.
Key & Peele
TV14 • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Tired of watching just one comedian at a time? Get a pair. Catch sketch comedy masters and best friends Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele for a half hour of irreverent wit, pop-culture impressions and escalating absurdity.
A Black Lady Sketch Show
TVMA • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (2019)
A sketch-comedy series from comedian/actor Robin Thede, featuring a cast of black women and celebrity guests.
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (UK)
TVPG • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (1988)
The original improvisation show, in which anything can and will happen.
Mr. Show
TVMA • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (1995)
Bob Odenkirk & David Cross star in this innovative HBO comedy series that features a montage of fabulously offbeat, out-of-kilter sketches.
Funny or Die Presents
TVMA • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Today's funniest and sickest comic minds come together in this anything-goes sketch-comedy series that features scripted pieces, and more.
Tracey Ullman's Show
TVMA • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Tracey Ullman portrays a dizzying array of everyday characters and famous faces who pop up in modern life in this sketch-comedy series.
The UCB Show
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • TV Series (2016)
A weekly showcase for the best sketch, characters and stand-up talent at UCB Theatres in LA and NYC.
She's Living for This
TVMA • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2012)
She's Living for This provides a unique, modern update to the classic TV variety show standard set by the likes of Sonny & Cher, Carol Burnett, and Benny Hill. This fun-filled half-hour is packed with some of the best-known queer comics and entertainers on the scene, and is bursting at the sequined seams with comedy sketches, special guests, and musical numbers; this show is guaranteed to tickle the funny bone.

A-Z

A Black Lady Sketch Show
TVMA • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Funny or Die Presents
TVMA • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Key & Peele
TV14 • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Mr. Show
TVMA • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (1995)
Saturday Night Live
TV14 • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (1975)
She's Living for This
TVMA • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2012)
Tracey Ullman's Show
TVMA • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (2016)
The UCB Show
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • TV Series (2016)
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (UK)
TVPG • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (1988)

ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE

Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on