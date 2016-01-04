Jeffrey Earnhardt is the grandson of seven-time Nascar Cup Champion Dale Earnhardt and nephew of his generation’s most popular driver Dale Junior. Jeffrey hasn’t depended on his famous last name for opportunity. He is creating his own company and working his way through the ranks like his grandfather did. The 4th generation racer is absolutely committed to “Earning Earnhardt” and has begun his journey to become a champion at the Nascar Cup Series Level. He has started at the bottom of the ranks. And there is only one way to go. Up.