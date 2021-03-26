for $5.99/month. Now in the Hulu app.
Choose your Hulu base plan, then add ESPN+ to watch thousands of events, exclusive original series, and more.
Access ESPN+ content via Hulu and ESPN+; select content only available via ESPN+ app and espn.com. No purchase or viewing of pay-per-view via Hulu. Blackouts apply; location data required to watch certain content. 16+ only.
The Best of ESPN+, Now on Hulu

Stream Exclusive Live Sports and Archives

Thousands of live events from MLB, NHL, MLS, Serie A, FA Cup, Top Rank Boxing, and more. Plus, get UFC Fight Nights and PPV events, Grand Slam tennis, and access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, and lacrosse.

Discover ESPN+ Originals

Experience groundbreaking originals from the top names in sports including Peyton’s Places with Peyton Manning, Bettor Days with Mike Greenberg, Detail with Pau Gasol, Ariel & The Bad Guy with Ariel Helwani, and more.

Access the Full 30 for 30 Library

Unlock the complete award-winning 30 for 30 library, featuring innovative storytelling that revolutionized the sports documentary. Stream now or download and enjoy anywhere.


How It Works

Sign up for Hulu and ESPN+

Sign up for a Hulu base plan and the ESPN+ add-on. You can also choose to sign up for The Disney Bundle starting at $12.99/month (Disney+, ESPN+, and the Hulu plan of your choice). You'll be billed by Hulu for access to all services.
Enjoy ESPN+ content on Hulu

Search, discover, and stream thousands of live events and originals from ESPN+ in the Hulu app.
Access ESPN+ and Hulu accounts

Sign in to the ESPN app for more

Log into the ESPN app with your Hulu credentials to watch additional ESPN+ content.

Any Questions?

  • What is ESPN+ on Hulu?

    Hulu and ESPN+ are partnering to make live sports and events from ESPN+ available to watch in the Hulu app. You can search, discover, and watch thousands of live events from ESPN+ in the Hulu app, along with your favorite Hulu shows and movies. The ESPN+ add-on is available for $5.99/month.

  • Do I need a Hulu subscription to add ESPN+ to my Hulu account?

    Yes. You can choose any Hulu plan to sign up for the ESPN+ add-on. The Hulu (ad-supported) or Hulu (No Ads) plan will give you access to the entire Hulu streaming library with full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more.
    The Hulu + Live TV plan lets you watch Live and On Demand TV from 65+ top channels including sports and news, plus includes access to the Hulu (ad-supported) plan.

  • If I have an existing ESPN+ or Disney Bundle subscription , can I watch ESPN+ on Hulu?

    In order to watch ESPN+ content on Hulu, you must have purchased the ESPN+ add-on via Hulu or be a Disney Bundle subscriber. If you have a separate ESPN+ subscription that is not part of The Disney Bundle or purchased via Hulu, you cannot watch ESPN+ on Hulu.

  • Can I save on an ESPN+ subscription if I sign up through Hulu?

    If you sign up for The Disney Bundle (Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+), you can save 5.98/month compared to the regular price of each service. The Disney Bundle includes subscriptions to Disney+, ESPN+, and the Hulu plan of your choice for a discounted price.
    Learn more about the Disney Bundle with Hulu (ad-supported plan): $12.99/mo.
    Learn more about The Disney Bundle with Hulu (No Ads): $18.99/mo.
    Learn more about The Disney Bundle with Hulu + Live TV: $71.99/mo.

  • What is changing with the ESPN standalone app?

    Nothing is changing about the ESPN+ experience within the ESPN app. You will still have access to all the ESPN+ content in the ESPN app as before.

  • Can I cancel my ESPN+ on Hulu subscription at any time?

    Yes, you can cancel your ESPN+ on Hulu subscription anytime online or by calling us. You will continue to have access to your service until the end of your billing cycle.
    You will not be entitled to a refund (or any credits) for the remainder of your billing cycle once you cancel.

  • Can I watch ESPN+ content live on Hulu?

    Yes! ESPN+ live streams are available on supported devices for Hulu subscribers with the ESPN+ add-on.

  • Which devices can I use to watch ESPN+ on Hulu?

    You can access ESPN+ content on Hulu at home or on the go on these supported devices: Apple iPhone & iPad (running iOS 10 or newer), Android phones & tablets (running 5.0 or newer), Roku, Fire TV & Fire Stick, Apple TV (4th generation), Chromecast, Xbox One & Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 & PlayStation 4, Samsung (select TV models), Hulu.com using a Mac or PC browser, and more devices coming soon. 

    To access additional ESPN+ content like UFC pay-per-view (additional fee required), select content, premium articles, and fantasy tools, you will need to activate your ESPN+ account by logging into the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

  • Can I record ESPN+ shows and events?

    Recording live TV to your Hulu Cloud DVR is not currently available for ESPN+ on Hulu content. You can watch most programs on demand after they air live.

  • Are there limits on the number of screens I can watch ESPN+ content on at the same time?

    Yes. While your Hulu base plan allows you to watch on 2 simultaneous streams at a time, you can upgrade to our Hulu + Live TV plan with the Unlimited Screens add-on to watch ESPN+ on up to 5 screens simultaneously (3 of which may be out-of-home mobile devices).

  • Can I purchase and watch ESPN+ pay-per-view events on Hulu?

    At this time, ESPN+ pay-per-view events are not available for purchase or viewing via Hulu (but are coming soon).

    You can still purchase pay-per-view events by logging into your account in the ESPN app or on ESPN.com.

  • Is there a free trial for the ESPN+ add-on on Hulu?

    No, there is no free trial for the ESPN+ add-on on Hulu.