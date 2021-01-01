The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
(SAMHSA) is the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that leads public health efforts to advance the behavioral health of the nation. SAMHSA's mission is to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on America's communities.
People searching for treatment for mental or substance use disorders can find treatment by visiting findtreatment.samhsa.gov
or by calling SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357).