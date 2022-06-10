About Aftershock

The upcoming documentary Aftershock follows two bereaved families galvanizing activists, birth-workers and physicians to reckon with one of the most pressing American crises today: the US maternal health crisis.

Inspired by their collective journeys, resources will be provided soon to learn more about the maternal mortality crisis and birth equity so that people may be more empowered in their own family-planning. Stay tuned for more, and watch the trailer below.

Aftershock, an original documentary from Disney’s Onyx Collective and ABC News Studios, premieres Tuesday, July 19th on Hulu.

