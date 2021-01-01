Ad Choices:

Hulu and our advertisers work with third parties (such as advertising technology companies and service providers that perform advertising-related services for us) who may collect and use information from or about you to help personalize ads for you based on your online activity across different websites and mobile apps (a process known as "interest-based advertising" or "online behavioral advertising"). You can opt out of these third parties' use of this information to provide you with interest-based advertising by exercising the options below. Please note that opting out will prevent the applicable third party from providing you with interest-based advertising, but you may still continue to see generic ads (non-personalized ads) even after you opt out.

Websites:

DAA Many of these third parties participate in the Digital Advertising Alliance’s ("DAA") Self-Regulatory Program for Online Behavioral Advertising. This program offers a centralized location where users can make choices about the use of their information for interest-based advertising on websites. To learn more and to make choices about the use of your information for interest-based advertising on websites, please click here.

NAI Some of these third parties may be members of the Network Advertising Initiative ("NAI"), a cooperative of online marketing companies that offers a centralized tool for opting out of interest-based advertising delivered by each of its member companies. If you would like to obtain more information about the NAI and make choices about their members' use of information from or about you on websites, please click here.