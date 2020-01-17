Hulu Gift Subscriptions - Terms and Conditions

EFFECTIVE DATE: January 17, 2020

Hulu is happy to offer Hulu gift subscriptions for sale! By purchasing or redeeming a Hulu gift subscription, you agree to these terms and conditions (the "Terms and Conditions"). It is our goal to provide premium customer service in addition to an experience that will delight our users, so if you have any questions or comments about Hulu or your Hulu gift subscription, please visit our customer service web page at help.hulu.com/s/contactsupport.

At Hulu, we expect that our world-class customer service team, which can be contacted through our Help Center, will be able to resolve any issues you may have relating to your Hulu gift subscription. In the unlikely event that an issue between us remains unresolved, please note that THESE TERMS REQUIRE ARBITRATION ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS, RATHER THAN JURY TRIALS OR CLASS ACTIONS. ALSO, THESE TERMS SET FORTH SPECIFIC REMEDIES AVAILABLE TO YOU. PLEASE SEE SECTIONS 13, 14, AND 15.3 OF HULU’S TERMS OF USE TO LEARN MORE.

1. PURCHASE, REDEMPTION, AND ELIGIBLE SERVICES

Hulu gift subscriptions, which constitute pre-paid memberships to eligible services offered by Hulu, can be purchased online or at authorized third-party outlets. Hulu gift subscriptions may be offered in various denominations. Please note that after a Hulu gift subscription is purchased, the value of the Hulu gift subscription cannot be increased.

Hulu gift subscriptions can be redeemed by visiting hulu.com/start/gifting and inputting the subscription code.

The redeemer of a Hulu gift subscription ("Redeemer") must create a Hulu account or use an existing Hulu account in order to access Hulu. Your use of Hulu is subject to compliance with our Terms of Use, available at hulu.com/terms and our Privacy Policy, available at hulu.com/privacy. By accessing or using Hulu you accept and agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, incorporated by reference.

A Redeemer will receive a Hulu account credit equal to the value of the Hulu gift subscription. Unless otherwise specified, the credit may be applied only toward eligible Hulu services ("Eligible Services"). Eligible Services exclude certain premium network add-ons. Eligible Services are subject to change at Hulu's sole discretion. In the event a Redeemer chooses to subscribe to services other than the Eligible Services, a credit card or other payment method accepted by Hulu (a "Payment Method") will be required in order to complete Hulu account creation.

The Redeemer's account will be debited the price of the Eligible Service in addition to any applicable taxes and fees starting on the day the Hulu gift subscription is redeemed and each month thereafter until the Hulu gift subscription is fully redeemed. At that point, the Redeemer's access to Hulu will be terminated unless the Redeemer provides or has previously provided a Payment Method. If provided, Redeemer's Payment Method will be charged on a monthly basis for continued access to Hulu (including applicable taxes and fees) after the Hulu gift subscription is fully redeemed. If the Redeemer has elected to cancel the Redeemer's subscription to Hulu before the monthly renewal date, the Redeemer's Payment Method will not be charged. Any balances for redeemed Hulu gift subscriptions will be forfeited upon cancellation of the Redeemer's subscription to Hulu. A Redeemer may change Payment Method information or cancel an account by logging in on the Hulu website and clicking on Account.

2. NO CASH REFUNDS, EXCHANGES, OR RESALE

Hulu gift subscriptions are not refundable or redeemable for cash, either prior or subsequent to redemption, unless otherwise required by applicable law. Once a Hulu gift subscription is redeemed, the Redeemer may not transfer or assign access to Hulu to another person or another Hulu account. Hulu gift subscriptions may not be resold. Any subscription code that has been resold is subject to invalidation at Hulu's sole discretion.

3. EXPIRATION AND RISK OF LOSS

Unless otherwise specified, Hulu gift subscriptions do not expire. Please keep your Hulu gift subscription and subscription code in a safe location. Upon our electronic transmission of the Hulu gift subscription to you or your designated recipient, the risk of loss and title for your Hulu gift subscription passes to you. We are not responsible for lost or stolen Hulu gift subscriptions or subscription codes.

4. FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINED SUBSCRIPTIONS

Any Hulu gift subscription code that Hulu believes in its sole discretion to have been purchased or obtained fraudulently or through illegal means will be subject to invalidation without refund.

5. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, HULU DOES NOT MAKE ANY WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, WITH RESPECT TO YOUR HULU GIFT SUBSCRIPTION. IN NO EVENT SHALL HULU OR ITS AFFILIATES, SUCCESSORS, AND ASSIGNS, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE INVESTORS, DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, AND SUPPLIERS (INCLUDING DISTRIBUTORS AND CONTENT PROGRAMMERS), BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR OTHER DAMAGES, INCLUDING LOSS OF PROFITS, ARISING OUT OF OR IN ANY WAY RELATED TO YOUR PURCHASE OR USE OF A HULU GIFT SUBSCRIPTION. CERTAIN STATE LAWS DO NOT ALLOW LIMITATIONS ON IMPLIED WARRANTIES OR THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN DAMAGES. IF THESE LAWS APPLY TO YOU, SOME OR ALL OF THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS, EXCLUSIONS, OR LIMITATIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU.

6. CHOICE OF LAW, FORUM SELECTION, AND DISPUTE RESOLUTION

Hulu incorporates Sections 13 (the "Arbitration of Claims" provision), 14 (the “Limitation on Time to Bring a Claim” provision), and 15.3 (the “Choice of Law and Forum” provision) of its Terms of Use as though fully set forth herein.

7. MODIFICATIONS OF THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Hulu reserves the right to amend, modify or waive these Terms and Conditions from time to time in its sole discretion.