The IAB Standard Terms and Conditions for Internet Advertising for Media Buys of One Year or Less version 3.0 shall govern Media Company AdvancedTV buys between Media Company and the Advertiser or Agency listed on an associated IO or email campaign confirmation, subject to the following amendments:

Definitions: "Advertising Materials" definition is replaced with:

"means artwork, copy, video, or active URLs for Ads." "IO" definition is replaced with:

"means a mutually agreed insertion order or email confirmation that references and incorporates these Terms, under which Media Company will deliver Ads on Sites for the benefit of Agency or Advertiser." "Network Properties" definition is replaced with:

"means websites that are not owned, operated, or controlled by Media Company, but on which Media Company has a contractual right to serve Ads."

Section II: Ad Placement and Positioning: a. Compliance with IO. The first sentence is replaced in its entirety with: "Media Company will comply with the IO, including all Ad placement restrictions."

Section III: Payment and Payment Liability: a. Invoices. The first sentence is replaced in its entirety with: "The initial invoice will be sent by Media Company or Media Company’s designee upon completion of the first month’s delivery, or within 30 days of completion of the IO, whichever is earlier. Unless otherwise directed by Media Company in writing, Media Company’s SSP partner shall provide all invoices to Agency or Advertiser, as applicable. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the Terms, Agency or Advertiser, as applicable, shall be invoiced on, and agrees to remit payment to Media Company’s SSP partner for, delivery based on Media Company’s SSP partner’s delivery numbers."

Section VI: Makegoods: The following new subsection d is added: d. Guaranteed Deliverables. For automated guaranteed campaigns, makegoods are not available.

Section X: Indemnification: c. By Agency. The following is added to the end of the sentence in this section: "(iii) Agency’s infringement or misappropriation of any intellectual property right, including patent, copyright, or trademark, of any third party, or (iv) any Claim arising out of Agency’s acts or omissions which had such acts or omissions been performed by Advertiser, Advertiser would be obligated to indemnify Media Company."

Section XII: Non-Disclosure, Data Usage and Ownership, Privacy and Laws d. Use of Collected Data. This section is replaced in its entirety with: "Advertiser or Agency, each as applicable, additionally represent and warrant to Media Company that: it will only collect or access those data elements that have been disclosed in writing to and approved by Media Company; it will not collect or otherwise access any information from the Media Company service (1) that identifies or can be used to identify, contact or precisely locate any user of the Media Company service (e.g., longitude and latitude data); (2) from which identification or contact information of an individual person can be derived; (3) that otherwise may be defined as personal information, personal financial information or sensitive information under applicable law; or (4) that includes video viewing information, including, without limitation any title or video name of content a user or device has requested or obtained (other than the applicable advertisement); it will not associate any of the Collected Data with the foregoing (ii)(1)-(4) or, as applicable to Agency, with Collected Data from other Advertisers; it will not directly or indirectly sell, lease, license, share, disclose or otherwise make available the Collected Data to any third party; it will not use Collected Data or any derivatives thereof (1) in connection with the provision, sale, targeting, or delivery of online behavioral advertising (except as necessary to perform its obligations under this IO); (2) in a manner that competes with the advertising services of Media Company (including, by using Collected Data to identify, segment, or build audience profiles or lookalike models based on or associated with Media Company service users; (3) to contribute to or build upon a device or location graph, augment Company’s existing targeting through cookie matching or validate audience overlap with Company’s existing audience segments; (4) to label, denote or refer to the Collected Data as having been derived from Media Company (including without limitation if the Collected Data is used to contribute to or build upon a device or location graph); it will not collect or access information identifying a user’s device manufacturer (e.g., Sony, Apple, Roku, etc.) or disclose or pass any user-agent information to any third parties; provided however, that nothing herein shall prohibit Company from collecting or accessing the platform type (e.g., mobile, OTT, web, etc.); it will not permit, enhance, or enable targeting or ad decisioning: (1) based on any personal information described in the foregoing (ii)(1)-(4); (2) based on any sensitive information (e.g., medical or health conditions, religion, sexual orientation); (3) to children under the age of 13; (4) based on device manufacturer (e.g., Sony, Apple, Roku, etc.); or (5) based on eligibility for a credit or insurance product; it will not knowingly collect or access Collected Data from portions of the Media Company service that are directed to children and will limit its use of Collected Data to "internal operations" as defined by COPPA; and it will not permit or enable any third party to do any of the foregoing that is prohibited. it will require any Third Party or Affiliate used in performance of the IO on its behalf be bound by confidentiality and non-use obligations at least as restrictive as those herein."