​In 2017, Swedish journalist Kim Wall set sail to interview eccentric Danish entrepreneur Peter Madsen aboard his self-made submarine -- but tragically never returned. This two-part docuseries delves inside the case and the subsequent murder trial by way of trial testimony, never-heard-before audio and interviews with those who knew Wall and Madsen.

Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall

​In 2017, Swedish journalist Kim Wall set sail to interview eccentric Danish entrepreneur Peter Madsen aboard his self-made submarine -- but tragically never returned. This two-part docuseries delves inside the case and the subsequent murder trial by way of trial testimony, never-heard-before audio and interviews with those who knew Wall and Madsen.

