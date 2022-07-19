1 season available (8 episodes)

Shark Attack FilesShark Attack Files

Discover the science behind the most dramatic shark attacks of our time.more

Discover the science behind the most dramatic shark attacks of ou...More

TV14Animals & NatureScience & TechnologyDocumentariesTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Shark Attack Files

Discover the science behind the most dramatic shark attacks of our time.

TV14Animals & NatureScience & TechnologyDocumentariesTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

When Sharks Attack... and WhyDocumentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2023)
Jaws InvasionTV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2022)
Sky SharksTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2023)
Shark Below ZeroTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2023)
Return of the White SharkTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2023)
When Sharks Attack 360TV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2023)
Maui Shark MysteryTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2023)
Shark SuperpowerTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2022)
Sharkcano: HawaiiTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2023)
Counting JawsTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2022)
Sharks That Eat EverythingTV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2022)
Jaws vs. BoatsTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2022)
Bull Shark vs. HammerheadTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2023)
Camo SharksTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2023)
Shark Eat SharkAnimals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2023)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.