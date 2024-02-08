1 season available (8 episodes)

I Wasn't Expecting a Baby!I Wasn't Expecting a Baby!

This series reveals the unbelievable true stories of women who were completely unaware they were pregnant...until they are just about to give birth! With personal videos, photos, and gripping first-hand accounts, these unsuspecting moms-to-be share their unexpected journey to motherhood that leave everyone wondering just how in the world they could have missed the signs a baby was coming!more

TVPGRealityTV Series2024

I Wasn't Expecting a Baby!

This series reveals the unbelievable true stories of women who were completely unaware they were pregnant...until they are just about to give birth! With personal videos, photos, and gripping first-hand accounts, these unsuspecting moms-to-be share their unexpected journey to motherhood that leave everyone wondering just how in the world they could have missed the signs a baby was coming!

