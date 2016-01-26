Outsiders
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2016)
The Farrells of Kentucky have been living on Shay Mountain for as long as anyone can remember. Together with two other families, the Shays and the McGintuks, they have survived and thrived in a challenging, densely wooded environment that is all but impenetrable to outsiders. The people of Shay Mountain have always kept to themselves, living off the land and keeping civilization at arm's length.
Underground
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2016)
An unflinching story of plantation slaves that band together for the fight of their lives--for their families, their future and their freedom.
Salem
TVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
As the wife of a wealthy but ailing town elder, Mary Sibley (Janet Montgomery) holds the distinction of being the most powerful sorceress in 1692 Salem. Ruthless yet vulnerable, Mary leans on her ageless accomplice Tituba (Ashley Madekwe) to help advance her supernatural agenda – but Mary's world is turned upside down when John Alden (Shane West), her long lost love, finally returns home from years at war and starts asking questions that threaten to expose Mary's darkest secrets.
Manhattan
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2014)
Set against the backdrop of the mission to build the world's first atomic bomb, MANHATTAN follows the brilliant but flawed scientists and their families as they attempt to co-exist in a world where secrets and lies infiltrate every aspect of their lives.
