The Farrells of Kentucky have been living on Shay Mountain for as long as anyone can remember. Together with two other families, the Shays and the McGintuks, they have survived and thrived in a challenging, densely wooded environment that is all but impenetrable to outsiders. The people of Shay Mountain have always kept to themselves, living off the land and keeping civilization at arm's length.
Underground
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2016)
An unflinching story of plantation slaves that band together for the fight of their lives--for their families, their future and their freedom.
Salem
TVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
As the wife of a wealthy but ailing town elder, Mary Sibley (Janet Montgomery) holds the distinction of being the most powerful sorceress in 1692 Salem. Ruthless yet vulnerable, Mary leans on her ageless accomplice Tituba (Ashley Madekwe) to help advance her supernatural agenda – but Mary's world is turned upside down when John Alden (Shane West), her long lost love, finally returns home from years at war and starts asking questions that threaten to expose Mary's darkest secrets.
Manhattan
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2014)
Set against the backdrop of the mission to build the world's first atomic bomb, MANHATTAN follows the brilliant but flawed scientists and their families as they attempt to co-exist in a world where secrets and lies infiltrate every aspect of their lives.
Start watching WGN America Plans starting at $5.99/month.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.