The Purge
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Once a year, any and all crime – including murder – is legal in America for a period of 12 hours.
White Collar
TVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
White Collar is about the unlikely partnership of a con artist and an FBI agent who have been playing cat and mouse for years. Neal Caffrey (Matt Bomer), a charming criminal mastermind, is finally caught by his nemesis, FBI Agent Peter Burke (Tim DeKay.)
Burn Notice
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2007)
A "burned" spy returns to Miami where he uses his special ops training to help those in need, and bring justice against the men who wrongly burned him.
Graceland
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
From the acclaimed creator of White Collar, Jeff Eastin, comes a new one-hour drama about a diverse group of undercover agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and U.S. Customs whose worlds collide while forced to live together under the same roof of a seized beachfront mansion in Southern California called "Graceland." No matter what agency they’re from, the residents all operate by the house’s unofficial motto: "When you work for the bureau, your lies are your life."
Sirens
TV14 • Comedy • TV Series (2014)
From the distinct comedic point of view of Denis Leary and Bob Fisher, SIRENS follows three of Chicago’s best EMTs whose sometimes silly, self-righteous and even self-destructive personalities make them unqualified for sustaining relationships, friendships and most occupations.
