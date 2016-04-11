Jason Jones and Natalie Zea star in this acclaimed, unpredictable and all-too-honest comedy about the chaos that erupts during a couple's thousand-mile road trip with the kids.
Angie Tribeca
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
From the minds of Steve and Nancy Carell comes TBS's hit comedy series Angie Tribeca, starring Rashida Jones as lone-wolf LAPD Detective Angie Tribeca and Hayes MacArthur as her new partner, J. Geils, with whom she shares a will-they-or-won't-they sexual tension. Under the supervision of the apoplectic Captain Atkins (Jere Burns) and with the assistance of Detective Danny Tanner (Deon Cole); his K9 partner, Hoffman (Jagger); and brilliant medical examiner Dr. Monica Scholls (Andrée Vermeulen), Tribeca and Geils investigate the city's most heinous crimes, from the murder of a ventriloquist to a rash of baker suicides.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.