From the minds of Steve and Nancy Carell comes TBS's hit comedy series Angie Tribeca, starring Rashida Jones as lone-wolf LAPD Detective Angie Tribeca and Hayes MacArthur as her new partner, J. Geils, with whom she shares a will-they-or-won't-they sexual tension. Under the supervision of the apoplectic Captain Atkins (Jere Burns) and with the assistance of Detective Danny Tanner (Deon Cole); his K9 partner, Hoffman (Jagger); and brilliant medical examiner Dr. Monica Scholls (Andrée Vermeulen), Tribeca and Geils investigate the city's most heinous crimes, from the murder of a ventriloquist to a rash of baker suicides.