The critically-acclaimed French "Spiral" has become such a worldwide sensation, it's been broadcast in more than 70 countries. Every season plunges into the tortured world of prostitutes, drug dealers and serial killers. Intentionally monochromatic photography, starkly filmed decomposing corpses, autopsies and intense interrogations set the tone for this hard-hitting, realistic cop show. It's a police thriller that reveals society's ever changing codes of law: a dark series with constant and increasing tension.
Wallander (2005)
TV14 • Legal, Crime • TV Series (2005)
A lifetime of police work has left Detective Kurt Wallander with the look of a man who's seen too much. In a spare and compelling performance, Krister Henriksson does justice to the complicated detective beloved by fans of the bestselling crime novels by Henning Mankell. Together, Wallander works alongside his daughter Linda, a recent academy graduate, and Stefan Lindman, a young detective.
Beck (SE)
Drama, Crime • TV Series (1997)
He’s got no style, no flash and he’s squarely in middle age. But Swedish detective Martin Beck is good at one thing: catching criminals so that they can be put away for a long time.
A French Village
TVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2009)
This award-winning drama is about the German occupation of France during World War II and its effects on the inhabitants of a small village in Jura. In June 1940, the village of Villeneuve awakens to the arrival of the German army. The next four years of occupation will bring shattering results.
