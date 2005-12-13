The critically-acclaimed French "Spiral" has become such a worldwide sensation, it's been broadcast in more than 70 countries. Every season plunges into the tortured world of prostitutes, drug dealers and serial killers. Intentionally monochromatic photography, starkly filmed decomposing corpses, autopsies and intense interrogations set the tone for this hard-hitting, realistic cop show. It's a police thriller that reveals society's ever changing codes of law: a dark series with constant and increasing tension.