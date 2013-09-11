Every day is a bowtiful day when it's spent singing and dancing with Emma! Emma invites the audience into her special bow room where every day holds a new adventure. It could be anything from signing the alphabet to dressing up or, of course, dancing beautiful ballet. And not to mention, plenty of Wiggly songs. One thing's for sure, when you're spending time with Emma you're in for a wiggletastic time. So grab your tutu and get your dancing feet ready to join the effervescent singing, dancing, drum playing, French speaking, bow wearing yellow Wiggle, Emma!