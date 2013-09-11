Join The Wiggles - Anthony, Emma, Lachy and Simon - on an exciting new adventure during this new series featuring over 70 songs, including Wiggle classics and new material.
Wiggle Wiggle Wiggle!
TVG • Kids, Music • TV Series (2017)
Sing, dance and learn with The Wiggles in Wiggle Wiggle Wiggle! Featuring all new recordings of over 100 new and classic Wiggles songs, children will once again be engaged and entertained by Australia's fab four of fun!
The Wiggles, Emma!
TVG • Kids • TV Series (2015)
Every day is a bowtiful day when it's spent singing and dancing with Emma! Emma invites the audience into her special bow room where every day holds a new adventure. It could be anything from signing the alphabet to dressing up or, of course, dancing beautiful ballet. And not to mention, plenty of Wiggly songs. One thing's for sure, when you're spending time with Emma you're in for a wiggletastic time. So grab your tutu and get your dancing feet ready to join the effervescent singing, dancing, drum playing, French speaking, bow wearing yellow Wiggle, Emma!
Bess of Both Worlds
TV14 • Comedy, International • TV Series (2013)
When Bess Denyar, a doctor with a snooty mother, an architect husband and twin 13-year-olds, finds out that she is adopted, she is stunned. But even more so when she meets her birth parents - Wayne and Julie Wheeler, a drag racing couple from the outer suburbs.
