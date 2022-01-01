Irish Jam

The patrons of an Irish pub concoct a scheme to save their bar from a corporate buy-out by staging a poetry contest with the watering hole as the prize. But then a rapper from Los Angeles enters the scene.more

The patrons of an Irish pub concoct a scheme to save their bar fr...More

Starring: Eddie GriffinAnna FrielKevin McNally

Director: John Eyres

PG-13ComedyMovie2006
  • hd

About this Movie

