In the midst of Nicky's latest, very dangerous scheme, an accomplished femme fatale from the past shows up and throws his plans for a loop and the consummate con man off his game.more

Starring: Will SmithMargot RobbieAdrian Martinez

Directors: Glenn FicarraJohn Requa

TVMAComedyDramaThrillerRomanceMovie2015
About this Movie

In the midst of Nicky's latest, very dangerous scheme, an accomplished femme fatale from the past shows up and throws his plans for a loop and the consummate con man off his game.

Starring: Will SmithMargot RobbieAdrian MartinezGerald McRaneyRodrigo Santoro

Directors: Glenn FicarraJohn Requa

