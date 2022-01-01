To start watching, all you need is a subscription*, a high-speed internet connection, and a supported device.
You can watch Live TV on:
- Hulu.com using a Mac or PC browser
- Apple iPhone & iPad (running iOS 10 or newer)
- Android phones & tablets (running 5.0 or newer)
- Roku
- Fire TV & Fire Stick
- Apple TV (4th generation)
- Chromecast
- Xbox One & Xbox 360
- Samsung (select TV models)
- LG (select TV models)
- Nintendo Switch
If you’re streaming from our library, you can also watch on:
- Android TV
- Apple TV (2nd & 3rd generation)
- LG TVs and Blu-ray Players
- PlayStation 3 & 4
- Roku Stick
- Samsung TVs and Blu-ray players
- Sony TVs and Blu-ray players
- TiVo
- Wii U
- VIZIO TVs and Blu-ray players
*Premium add-on subscriptions required for certain content. Live TV plan required for live content. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply.
Any Hulu subscription will allow you to watch Your Attention Please and the Black Stories collections*. The Hulu (ad-supported) or Hulu (No Ads) plan will give you access to the entire Hulu streaming library with full seasons of exclusively streaming series, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more. The Hulu + Live TV plan** lets you watch Live and On Demand TV from 65+ top channels, including sports and news, plus access to the Hulu (ad-supported) plan.
*Premium add-on subscriptions required for certain content.
**Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply.
After signing up, new Hulu subscribers can try the Hulu plan of their choice for free. With either the Hulu (ad-supported) or the Hulu (No Ads) plan, you’ll have unlimited access to our streaming library for 30 days.
Once your free trial is over, you’ll be charged month-to-month. You can cancel anytime online or by calling us, and if you do so before your trial ends, your card won't be charged the monthly subscription fee.