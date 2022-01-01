How does the free trial work?

After signing up, new Hulu subscribers can try the Hulu plan of their choice for free. With either the Hulu (ad-supported) or the Hulu (No Ads) plan, you’ll have unlimited access to our streaming library for 30 days.

Once your free trial is over, you’ll be charged month-to-month. You can cancel anytime online or by calling us, and if you do so before your trial ends, your card won't be charged the monthly subscription fee.