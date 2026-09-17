Huluween is Here
Huluween has escaped and it's taking over. Beware! Next thing you know, you might just find your next obsession: a chilling classic, a spine-tingling show, or a horrifying original.
ENTERTAINMENT FOR EVERY DAY
Tons of shows and movies with Hulu
Stream full seasons of exclusive series, current-season episodes, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more.
Any Questions?
What do I need to get started with Hulu?
To start watching, you'll need a subscription, a supported device, and a high-speed internet connection. See here for a detailed list of supported devices
What is the Hulu streaming library?
The Hulu streaming library includes full seasons of exclusive series, current episodes, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more. We’re constantly adding new stuff, and with all our subscription plans you can watch as much and as often as you like, whenever you like.
What is Hulu + Live TV?
Hulu + Live TV lets you stream 100+ channels live, so you can watch sports, news, and entertainment as it happens. Plus, you get unlimited access to our streaming library with our Hulu (ad-supported) plan and unlimited DVR. You also have the ability to watch on two screens at once.
Do you offer a free trial?
Yes, we offer a three day free trial of Hulu + Live TV, which includes access to Disney+ and ESPN Select via their separate apps.