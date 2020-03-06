Huluween is Here

Huluween 2: Return of the Killer Binge

You Can Stream, But You Can't Hide...
Huluween is back with more chilling classics, spine-tingling shows, and horrifying Originals to binge. Streaming now, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Free trial offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers only. Live TV additional terms.
Non-Stop Huluween Programming

Non-Stop Programming

With the launch of two Hulu horror originals and a catalog of 200+ titles, Huluween will keep you rocking out in your Halloween costume all month long.
Huluween tailored to your taste

Tailored to Your Taste

From Spooky-Not-Scary to Scary-as-Hell, Hulu has just the shows and movies to match your flavor of horror.
Huluween Film Fest 2019

Huluween Film Fest

Enjoy custom horror shorts all month long from the hottest up-and-coming filmmakers in the genre.


Start Your Killer Binge Here

From exclusive, scary hits that send chills down your spine to haunted episodes of your favorite shows, Hulu is the home of Halloween all month long and beyond.

Hulu Originals

Crawlers
TVMA • Horror, Holiday • Movie (2020)
My Valentine
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Midnight Kiss
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A Nasty Piece of Work
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Pilgrim
TVMA • Horror, Holiday • Movie (2019)
Castle Rock
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2018)
Wounds
R • Thriller, Supernatural • Movie (2019)
Little Monsters
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2019)
Uncanny Annie
TVMA • Holiday, Horror • Movie (2019)
Light as a Feather
TV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2018)
Pure
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
School Spirit
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
Culture Shock
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
They Come Knocking
TVMA • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
All That We Destroy
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
I'm Just F*cking With You
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Treehouse
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
Down
TVMA • Thriller, Holiday • Movie (2019)
New Year, New You
TVMA • Holiday, Horror • Movie (2018)
Pooka!
TVMA • Thriller, Holiday • Movie (2018)
Flesh & Blood
TVMA • Thriller, Holiday • Movie (2018)
The Body
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Dimension 404
TV14 • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
11.22.63
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)
Freakish
TV14 • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)
Deadbeat
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)

Huluween Film Fest

The Dunes
Horror • Movie (2019)
Flagged
Horror • Movie (2019)
Hidden Mother
Horror • Movie (2019)
Ride
Horror • Movie (2019)
The Ripper
Horror • Movie (2019)
Swiped to Death
Horror • Movie (2019)
Undo
Horror • Movie (2019)

Huluween Essentials

A Quiet Place
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2018)
The Strangers
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2008)
The Babadook
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2014)
Re-Animator
TVMA • Comedy, Horror • Movie (1985)
Shaun of the Dead
R • British, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Night of the Living Dead
TV14 • Classics, Thriller • Movie (1968)
The Descent
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2006)
Halloween
R • Thriller, Holiday • Movie (2018)
Halloween II
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (1981)
Halloween III: Season of the Witch
R • Holiday, Horror • Movie (1982)
The Hitcher
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1986)
The Thing
R • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (1982)
The Blair Witch Project
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1999)
Wes Craven Presents Wishmaster
R • Supernatural, Horror • Movie (1997)
They Live
R • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (1988)
Pumpkinhead
R • Horror • Movie (1988)
Piranha
R • Horror • Movie (1978)
Cat People
R • Drama, Horror • Movie (1982)
Army of Darkness
R • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (1992)
The Amityville Horror
R • Classics, Supernatural • Movie (1979)
The Birds
PG-13 • Drama, Supernatural • Movie (1963)
Psycho
R • Classics, Mystery • Movie (1960)
78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene
Thriller, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
The House
TV14 • Horror • TV Series (2017)
Q: The Winged Serpent
R • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (1982)
God Told Me To
R • Crime, Legal • Movie (1976)
The Hills Have Eyes
R • Horror, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Signs
PG-13 • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2002)
Zombie
R • Horror, Supernatural • Movie (1979)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
R • Horror • Movie (1986)
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Drama • Movie (1923)
The Beyond
TVMA • Horror • Movie (1981)
28 Days Later
R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2003)
Red Dragon
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2002)
Hannibal
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2001)
Hostel
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2006)
Hostel: Part II
R • Horror • Movie (2007)
Freddy vs. Jason
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2003)
The Prophecy
R • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (1995)
The House on Sorority Row
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1983)

Watch on your favorite supported devices

Don't see your device? Hulu is available on additional devices.

Mac & PC

Hulu.com

Apple

iPhone & iPad

Android

Phones & tablets

Roku

Amazon

Fire TV & Fire TV Stick

Apple TV

Chromecast

Xbox

Xbox One & Xbox 360

Samsung

Select TV models

LG

Select TV models

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

Select Your Plan

No contracts, commitments, or equipment rentals.

Hulu

Get 1 month free, then starts at

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the Hulu streaming library with limited or no ads. Enjoy full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more.
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then starts at

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the Hulu streaming library with limited ads. Enjoy full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On Demand TV channels including sports, news, and entertainment
  • Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

Any Questions?

We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.

  • What do I need to get started with Hulu?

    To start watching, you’ll need a subscription, a supported device, and a high-speed internet connection.

    You can watch Live TV on:

    - Android phones and tablets
    - Apple iPhones and iPads
    - Apple TV (4th generation or later)
    - Chromecast
    - Echo Show
    - Fire Tablets
    - Fire TV and Fire TV Stick
    - Hulu.com using a Mac or PC browser
    - LG TV (select models)
    - Nintendo Switch
    - Roku and Roku Stick (select models)
    - Samsung TV (select models)
    - Xbox One & Xbox 360

    If you’re streaming from our library, you can also watch on: - Android TV - Apple TV (2nd & 3rd generation) - LG TVs and Blu-ray Players - PlayStation 3 & 4 - Samsung TVs and Blu-ray players - Sony TVs and Blu-ray players - TiVo - VIZIO TVs and Blu-ray players

    Regardless of which device you use, you’ll want to make sure that your internet connection meets our system requirements.

  • How does the free trial work?

    After signing up, new and eligible existing Hulu subscribers can try the Hulu plan of their choice for free. With the Hulu and Hulu (No Ads) plans, you’ll have unlimited access to our streaming library for 30 days. The Hulu + Live TV plan has a 7-day free trial, and you'll have full access to our streaming library and all our live and on-demand channels, plus 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage.
    Once your free trial is over, you’ll be charged month-to-month. You can cancel anytime online or by calling us, and if you do so before your trial ends, your card won't be charged the monthly subscription price.

  • What is the Hulu Streaming Library?

    The Hulu Streaming Library includes full seasons of exclusive series, current Fall TV, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more. We’re constantly adding new stuff, and with all our subscription plans you can watch as much and as often as you like, whenever you like.

  • What is Hulu + Live TV?

    Hulu + Live TV lets you stream 60+ channels live, so you can watch sports, news, and entertainment as it happens. Plus, you get the same unlimited access to our streaming library that you would get with our Hulu (ad-supported) plan (a $5.99 value). You also have the ability to watch on two screens at once, so there’s less fighting over what to watch. Plus, you can record up to 50 hours of Live TV with the Cloud DVR, so you never have to miss anything.

  • What premium channels and add-ons are available?

    You can add HBO®, SHOWTIME®, or Cinemax® to any subscription for additional fees. If you subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, you can also add Enhanced Cloud DVR, which gives you up to 200 hours of storage and lets you fast-forward through recorded content. You can also add Unlimited Screens to Hulu + Live TV, so you can watch on as many devices as you want in your home and three on the go.