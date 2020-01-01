HULU HAS ALL THE STARS

How does the free trial work?

After signing up, new and eligible existing Hulu subscribers can try the Hulu plan of their choice for free. With the Hulu and Hulu (No Ads) plans, you’ll have unlimited access to our streaming library for 30 days. The Hulu + Live TV plan has a 7-day free trial, and you'll have full access to our streaming library and all our live and on-demand channels, plus 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage.

Once your free trial is over, you’ll be charged month-to-month. You can cancel anytime online or by calling us, and if you do so before your trial ends, your card won't be charged the monthly subscription price.