Hotstar Has a New Home

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Find your favorite Indian movies and shows on Hulu, including Hotstar Specials
Stream Koffee with Karan, Escaype Live, Rudra, Masoom, Kana Kaanum Kaalangal, Bheemla Nayak, 83, Atrangi Re and much more on Hulu.
Find your favorite Indian movies and shows on Hulu, including Hotstar Specials
Stream Koffee with Karan, Escaype Live, Rudra, Masoom, Kana Kaanum Kaalangal, Bheemla Nayak, 83, Atrangi Re and much more on Hulu.
Now Streaming
Now Streaming
Koffee With Karan (English)
TVPG • Talk & Interview • series (2018)
Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva
Not Rated • Fantasy, Adventure • movie (2022)
Taaza Khabar (Hindi)
Thriller • series (2023)
Special Ops (Hindi)
TVMA • Thriller • series (2020)
Hum Do Hamare Do (Hindi)
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • movie (2021)
Oh Manapenne (Tamil)
TV14 • Romance, Comedy • movie (2021)
MGR Magan (Tamil)
TV14 • Drama • movie (2021)
Aarya (Hindi)
TVMA • Thriller • series (2020)
Hindi
Hindi
Anupama (Hindi)
TV14 • Drama • series (2021)
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Hindi)
TV14 • Drama • series (2009)
Mahabharat (Hindi)
TV14 • Fantasy • series (2013)
Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev (Hindi)
TV14 • Religion & Spirituality, History • series (2011)
Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon (Hindi)
TV14 • Romance • series (2011)
Special Ops (Hindi)
TVMA • Thriller • series (2020)
Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva
Not Rated • Fantasy, Adventure • movie (2022)
The Legend of Hanuman (Hindi)
TV14 • Fantasy • series (2021)
Hostages (Hindi)
TVMA • Thriller • series (2019)
Hum Do Hamare Do (Hindi)
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • movie (2021)
Special Ops 1.5 (Hindi)
TVMA • Action • series (2021)
Kesari Chapter 2 (Hindi)
TVMA • Drama • movie (2025)
Shiddat (Hindi)
TVMA • Romance • movie (2021)
Grahan (Hindi)
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • series (2021)
Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu (Hindi)
TV14 • Thriller • movie (2026)
Annabelle Rathore (Hindi)
TVPG • Comedy • movie (2021)
Bahut Hua Sammaan (Hindi)
TVMA • Thriller, Comedy • movie (2020)
Kaushaljis Vs Kaushal (Hindi)
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • movie (2025)
Neru (Hindi)
TVMA • Drama • movie (2023)
Chhappad Phaad Ke (Hindi)
TVMA • Comedy • movie (2019)
Tamil
Tamil
Neeya Naana (Tamil)
TV14 • Talk & Interview • series (2016)
Cooku with Comali (Tamil)
TV14 • Reality • series (2019)
Super Singer (Tamil)
TV14 • Reality • series (2015)
Start Music (Tamil)
TV14 • Reality • series (2021)
Tourist Family (Tamil)
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • movie (2025)
Aan Paavam Pollathathu (Tamil)
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • movie (2025)
Oh Manapenne (Tamil)
TV14 • Romance, Comedy • movie (2021)
Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu (Tamil)
TV14 • Thriller • movie (2026)
The Legend of Hanuman (Tamil)
TV14 • Fantasy • series (2021)
DNA (Tamil)
TV14 • Thriller, Action • movie (2025)
Sweetheart! (Tamil)
Not Rated • Romance, Comedy • movie (2025)
Special Ops (Tamil)
TVMA • Thriller • series (2020)
MGR Magan (Tamil)
TV14 • Drama • movie (2021)
Neru (Tamil)
TVMA • Drama • movie (2023)
Padakkalam (Tamil)
TV14 • Comedy • movie (2025)
Annabelle Sethupathi (Tamil)
TVPG • Comedy • movie (2021)
Kishkindha Kaandam (Tamil)
Not Rated • Thriller • movie (2024)
Special Ops 1.5 (Tamil)
Action • series
Avihitham (Tamil)
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • movie (2025)
A.R.M (Tamil)
TV14 • Action • movie (2024)
Telugu
Telugu
Aan Paavam Pollathathu (Telugu)
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • movie (2025)
Subham (Telugu)
Not Rated • Comedy, Horror • movie (2025)
Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu (Telugu)
TV14 • Thriller • movie (2026)
Tourist Family (Telugu)
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • movie (2025)
The Legend of Hanuman (Telugu)
TV14 • Fantasy • series (2021)
Sundarakanda (Telugu)
TV14 • Romance, Comedy • movie (2025)
DNA (Telugu)
TV14 • Thriller, Action • movie (2025)
Gully Rowdy (Telugu)
TVMA • Action • movie (2021)
Neru (Telugu)
TVMA • Drama • movie (2023)
Padakkalam (Telugu)
TV14 • Comedy • movie (2025)
Special Ops (Telugu)
TVMA • Thriller • series (2020)
Annabelle Sethupathi (Telugu)
TVPG • Comedy • movie (2021)
A.R.M (Telugu)
TV14 • Action • movie (2024)
Sweetheart! (Telugu)
Not Rated • Romance, Comedy • movie (2025)
Seetimaarr (Telugu)
TVMA • Action • movie (2021)
Avihitham (Telugu)
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • movie (2025)
Maestro (Telugu)
TVMA • Thriller, Crime • movie (2021)
Mark (Telugu)
TVMA • Action, Thriller • movie (2026)
Liger - Saala Crossbreed (Telugu)
TVMA • Action • movie (2022)
MGR Magan (Telugu)
TV14 • Drama • movie (2021)
Bengali
Bengali
Special Ops 1.5 (Bengali)
Action • series
Special Ops (Bengali)
TVMA • Thriller • series (2020)
The Legend of Hanuman (Bengali)
TV14 • Fantasy • series (2021)
Tik Tik Tik (Bengali)
TVPG • Thriller • movie (2018)
Sentimentaaal (Bengali)
TVMA • Action, Drama • movie (2024)
Chaamp (Bengali)
TVMA • Drama • movie (2017)
Marathi
Marathi
Special Ops 1.5 (Marathi)
Action • series
Special Ops (Marathi)
TVMA • Thriller • series (2020)
The Legend of Hanuman (Marathi)
TV14 • Fantasy • series (2021)
Kannada
Kannada
Mark (Kannada)
TVMA • Action, Thriller • movie (2026)
Special Ops (Kannada)
TVMA • Thriller • series (2020)
Special Ops 1.5 (Kannada)
Action • series
The Legend of Hanuman (Kannada)
TV14 • Fantasy • series (2021)
Kshetrapati (Kannada)
TVMA • Drama • movie (2023)
Avihitham (Kannada)
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • movie (2025)
Tourist Family (Kannada)
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • movie (2025)
DNA (Kannada)
TV14 • Thriller, Action • movie (2025)
Aan Paavam Pollathathu (Kannada)
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • movie (2025)
Kishkindha Kaandam (Kannada)
Not Rated • Thriller • movie (2024)
Sweetheart! (Kannada)
Not Rated • Romance, Comedy • movie (2025)
Liger - Saala Crossbreed (Kannada)
TVMA • Action • movie (2022)
Neru (Kannada)
TVMA • Drama • movie (2023)
Annabelle Sethupathi (Kannada)
TVPG • Comedy • movie (2021)
Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu (Kannada)
TV14 • Thriller • movie (2026)
Sundarakanda (Kannada)
TV14 • Romance, Comedy • movie (2025)
Padakkalam (Kannada)
TV14 • Comedy • movie (2025)
A.R.M (Kannada)
TV14 • Action • movie (2024)
Malayalam
Malayalam
Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu (Malayalam)
TV14 • Thriller • movie (2026)
Kishkindha Kaandam (Malayalam)
Not Rated • Thriller • movie (2024)
Padakkalam (Malayalam)
TV14 • Comedy • movie (2025)
Neru (Malayalam)
TVMA • Drama • movie (2023)
Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham (Malayalam)
TV14 • Comedy • movie (2021)
Avihitham (Malayalam)
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • movie (2025)
A.R.M (Malayalam)
TV14 • Action • movie (2024)
Special Ops (Malayalam)
TVMA • Thriller • series (2020)
The Legend of Hanuman (Malayalam)
TV14 • Fantasy • series (2021)
Special Ops 1.5 (Malayalam)
Action • series
Sweetheart! (Malayalam)
Not Rated • Romance, Comedy • movie (2025)
Sundarakanda (Malayalam)
TV14 • Romance, Comedy • movie (2025)
Aan Paavam Pollathathu (Malayalam)
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • movie (2025)
Tourist Family (Malayalam)
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • movie (2025)
DNA (Malayalam)
TV14 • Thriller, Action • movie (2025)
Mark (Malayalam)
TVMA • Action, Thriller • movie (2026)
Liger - Saala Crossbreed (Malayalam)
TVMA • Action • movie (2022)
ENTERTAINMENT FOR EVERY DAY
More TV to Love
In addition to your Hotstar, stream full seasons of exclusive series, Hulu Originals, hit movies, kids shows, and much more.
How do I find Hotstar content on Hulu?
Select Hubs in the main menu of Hulu, then navigate to the Hotstar hub.
Use the Search icon and search for “hotstar” or a specific Hotstar show or movie.
Any Questions?
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How do I find Hotstar content on Hulu?
Select Hubs in the main menu of Hulu, then navigate to the Hotstar hub or use the Search icon and search for “hotstar”, a specific Hotstar show, or movie.
What Hotstar content is available on Hulu?
Many Hotstar Specials across languages, select blockbuster movies across languages as well as your favorite Star TV shows in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali & Marathi languages are now available on Hulu.
If I have an existing Hulu subscription, can I still sign up for a bundle through Hulu?
Yes. Existing subscribers to any Hulu plan who are billed by Hulu can sign up for the Disney Bundle through Hulu by visiting the Manage Account page.
Where can I watch bundle content?
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