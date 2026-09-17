Hotstar Has a New Home

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Stream Koffee with Karan, Escaype Live, Rudra, Masoom, Kana Kaanum Kaalangal, Bheemla Nayak, 83, Atrangi Re and much more on Hulu.

Find your favorite Indian movies and shows on Hulu, including Hotstar Specials

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Now Streaming

Now Streaming

  • thumbnail - Koffee With Karan (English)

    Koffee With Karan (English)

    TVPG • Talk & Interview • series (2018)

  • thumbnail - Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva

    Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva

    Not Rated • Fantasy, Adventure • movie (2022)

  • thumbnail - Taaza Khabar (Hindi)

    Taaza Khabar (Hindi)

    Thriller • series (2023)

  • thumbnail - Special Ops (Hindi)

    Special Ops (Hindi)

    TVMA • Thriller • series (2020)

  • thumbnail - Hum Do Hamare Do (Hindi)

    Hum Do Hamare Do (Hindi)

    TV14 • Drama, Comedy • movie (2021)

  • thumbnail - Oh Manapenne (Tamil)

    Oh Manapenne (Tamil)

    TV14 • Romance, Comedy • movie (2021)

  • thumbnail - MGR Magan (Tamil)

    MGR Magan (Tamil)

    TV14 • Drama • movie (2021)

  • thumbnail - Aarya (Hindi)

    Aarya (Hindi)

    TVMA • Thriller • series (2020)

Hindi

Hindi

  • thumbnail - Anupama (Hindi)

    Anupama (Hindi)

    TV14 • Drama • series (2021)

  • thumbnail - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Hindi)

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Hindi)

    TV14 • Drama • series (2009)

  • thumbnail - Mahabharat (Hindi)

    Mahabharat (Hindi)

    TV14 • Fantasy • series (2013)

  • thumbnail - Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev (Hindi)

    Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev (Hindi)

    TV14 • Religion & Spirituality, History • series (2011)

  • thumbnail - Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon (Hindi)

    Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon (Hindi)

    TV14 • Romance • series (2011)

  • thumbnail - Special Ops (Hindi)

    Special Ops (Hindi)

    TVMA • Thriller • series (2020)

  • thumbnail - Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva

    Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva

    Not Rated • Fantasy, Adventure • movie (2022)

  • thumbnail - The Legend of Hanuman (Hindi)

    The Legend of Hanuman (Hindi)

    TV14 • Fantasy • series (2021)

  • thumbnail - Hostages (Hindi)

    Hostages (Hindi)

    TVMA • Thriller • series (2019)

  • thumbnail - Hum Do Hamare Do (Hindi)

    Hum Do Hamare Do (Hindi)

    TV14 • Drama, Comedy • movie (2021)

  • thumbnail - Special Ops 1.5 (Hindi)

    Special Ops 1.5 (Hindi)

    TVMA • Action • series (2021)

  • thumbnail - Kesari Chapter 2 (Hindi)

    Kesari Chapter 2 (Hindi)

    TVMA • Drama • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Shiddat (Hindi)

    Shiddat (Hindi)

    TVMA • Romance • movie (2021)

  • thumbnail - Grahan (Hindi)

    Grahan (Hindi)

    TVMA • Thriller, Drama • series (2021)

  • thumbnail - Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu (Hindi)

    Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu (Hindi)

    TV14 • Thriller • movie (2026)

  • thumbnail - Annabelle Rathore (Hindi)

    Annabelle Rathore (Hindi)

    TVPG • Comedy • movie (2021)

  • thumbnail - Bahut Hua Sammaan (Hindi)

    Bahut Hua Sammaan (Hindi)

    TVMA • Thriller, Comedy • movie (2020)

  • thumbnail - Kaushaljis Vs Kaushal (Hindi)

    Kaushaljis Vs Kaushal (Hindi)

    TV14 • Drama, Comedy • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Neru (Hindi)

    Neru (Hindi)

    TVMA • Drama • movie (2023)

  • thumbnail - Chhappad Phaad Ke (Hindi)

    Chhappad Phaad Ke (Hindi)

    TVMA • Comedy • movie (2019)

Tamil

Tamil

  • thumbnail - Neeya Naana (Tamil)

    Neeya Naana (Tamil)

    TV14 • Talk & Interview • series (2016)

  • thumbnail - Cooku with Comali (Tamil)

    Cooku with Comali (Tamil)

    TV14 • Reality • series (2019)

  • thumbnail - Super Singer (Tamil)

    Super Singer (Tamil)

    TV14 • Reality • series (2015)

  • thumbnail - Start Music (Tamil)

    Start Music (Tamil)

    TV14 • Reality • series (2021)

  • thumbnail - Tourist Family (Tamil)

    Tourist Family (Tamil)

    TVPG • Comedy, Drama • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Aan Paavam Pollathathu (Tamil)

    Aan Paavam Pollathathu (Tamil)

    TV14 • Comedy, Drama • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Oh Manapenne (Tamil)

    Oh Manapenne (Tamil)

    TV14 • Romance, Comedy • movie (2021)

  • thumbnail - Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu (Tamil)

    Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu (Tamil)

    TV14 • Thriller • movie (2026)

  • thumbnail - The Legend of Hanuman (Tamil)

    The Legend of Hanuman (Tamil)

    TV14 • Fantasy • series (2021)

  • thumbnail - DNA (Tamil)

    DNA (Tamil)

    TV14 • Thriller, Action • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Sweetheart! (Tamil)

    Sweetheart! (Tamil)

    Not Rated • Romance, Comedy • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Special Ops (Tamil)

    Special Ops (Tamil)

    TVMA • Thriller • series (2020)

  • thumbnail - MGR Magan (Tamil)

    MGR Magan (Tamil)

    TV14 • Drama • movie (2021)

  • thumbnail - Neru (Tamil)

    Neru (Tamil)

    TVMA • Drama • movie (2023)

  • thumbnail - Padakkalam (Tamil)

    Padakkalam (Tamil)

    TV14 • Comedy • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Annabelle Sethupathi (Tamil)

    Annabelle Sethupathi (Tamil)

    TVPG • Comedy • movie (2021)

  • thumbnail - Kishkindha Kaandam (Tamil)

    Kishkindha Kaandam (Tamil)

    Not Rated • Thriller • movie (2024)

  • thumbnail - Special Ops 1.5 (Tamil)

    Special Ops 1.5 (Tamil)

    Action • series

  • thumbnail - Avihitham (Tamil)

    Avihitham (Tamil)

    TV14 • Drama, Comedy • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - A.R.M (Tamil)

    A.R.M (Tamil)

    TV14 • Action • movie (2024)

Telugu

Telugu

  • thumbnail - Aan Paavam Pollathathu (Telugu)

    Aan Paavam Pollathathu (Telugu)

    TV14 • Comedy, Drama • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Subham (Telugu)

    Subham (Telugu)

    Not Rated • Comedy, Horror • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu (Telugu)

    Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu (Telugu)

    TV14 • Thriller • movie (2026)

  • thumbnail - Tourist Family (Telugu)

    Tourist Family (Telugu)

    TVPG • Comedy, Drama • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - The Legend of Hanuman (Telugu)

    The Legend of Hanuman (Telugu)

    TV14 • Fantasy • series (2021)

  • thumbnail - Sundarakanda (Telugu)

    Sundarakanda (Telugu)

    TV14 • Romance, Comedy • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - DNA (Telugu)

    DNA (Telugu)

    TV14 • Thriller, Action • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Gully Rowdy (Telugu)

    Gully Rowdy (Telugu)

    TVMA • Action • movie (2021)

  • thumbnail - Neru (Telugu)

    Neru (Telugu)

    TVMA • Drama • movie (2023)

  • thumbnail - Padakkalam (Telugu)

    Padakkalam (Telugu)

    TV14 • Comedy • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Special Ops (Telugu)

    Special Ops (Telugu)

    TVMA • Thriller • series (2020)

  • thumbnail - Annabelle Sethupathi (Telugu)

    Annabelle Sethupathi (Telugu)

    TVPG • Comedy • movie (2021)

  • thumbnail - A.R.M (Telugu)

    A.R.M (Telugu)

    TV14 • Action • movie (2024)

  • thumbnail - Sweetheart! (Telugu)

    Sweetheart! (Telugu)

    Not Rated • Romance, Comedy • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Seetimaarr (Telugu)

    Seetimaarr (Telugu)

    TVMA • Action • movie (2021)

  • thumbnail - Avihitham (Telugu)

    Avihitham (Telugu)

    TV14 • Drama, Comedy • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Maestro (Telugu)

    Maestro (Telugu)

    TVMA • Thriller, Crime • movie (2021)

  • thumbnail - Mark (Telugu)

    Mark (Telugu)

    TVMA • Action, Thriller • movie (2026)

  • thumbnail - Liger - Saala Crossbreed (Telugu)

    Liger - Saala Crossbreed (Telugu)

    TVMA • Action • movie (2022)

  • thumbnail - MGR Magan (Telugu)

    MGR Magan (Telugu)

    TV14 • Drama • movie (2021)

Bengali

Bengali

  • thumbnail - Special Ops 1.5 (Bengali)

    Special Ops 1.5 (Bengali)

    Action • series

  • thumbnail - Special Ops (Bengali)

    Special Ops (Bengali)

    TVMA • Thriller • series (2020)

  • thumbnail - The Legend of Hanuman (Bengali)

    The Legend of Hanuman (Bengali)

    TV14 • Fantasy • series (2021)

  • thumbnail - Tik Tik Tik (Bengali)

    Tik Tik Tik (Bengali)

    TVPG • Thriller • movie (2018)

  • thumbnail - Sentimentaaal (Bengali)

    Sentimentaaal (Bengali)

    TVMA • Action, Drama • movie (2024)

  • thumbnail - Chaamp (Bengali)

    Chaamp (Bengali)

    TVMA • Drama • movie (2017)

Marathi

Marathi

  • thumbnail - Special Ops 1.5 (Marathi)

    Special Ops 1.5 (Marathi)

    Action • series

  • thumbnail - Special Ops (Marathi)

    Special Ops (Marathi)

    TVMA • Thriller • series (2020)

  • thumbnail - The Legend of Hanuman (Marathi)

    The Legend of Hanuman (Marathi)

    TV14 • Fantasy • series (2021)

Kannada

Kannada

  • thumbnail - Mark (Kannada)

    Mark (Kannada)

    TVMA • Action, Thriller • movie (2026)

  • thumbnail - Special Ops (Kannada)

    Special Ops (Kannada)

    TVMA • Thriller • series (2020)

  • thumbnail - Special Ops 1.5 (Kannada)

    Special Ops 1.5 (Kannada)

    Action • series

  • thumbnail - The Legend of Hanuman (Kannada)

    The Legend of Hanuman (Kannada)

    TV14 • Fantasy • series (2021)

  • thumbnail - Kshetrapati (Kannada)

    Kshetrapati (Kannada)

    TVMA • Drama • movie (2023)

  • thumbnail - Avihitham (Kannada)

    Avihitham (Kannada)

    TV14 • Drama, Comedy • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Tourist Family (Kannada)

    Tourist Family (Kannada)

    TVPG • Comedy, Drama • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - DNA (Kannada)

    DNA (Kannada)

    TV14 • Thriller, Action • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Aan Paavam Pollathathu (Kannada)

    Aan Paavam Pollathathu (Kannada)

    TV14 • Comedy, Drama • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Kishkindha Kaandam (Kannada)

    Kishkindha Kaandam (Kannada)

    Not Rated • Thriller • movie (2024)

  • thumbnail - Sweetheart! (Kannada)

    Sweetheart! (Kannada)

    Not Rated • Romance, Comedy • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Liger - Saala Crossbreed (Kannada)

    Liger - Saala Crossbreed (Kannada)

    TVMA • Action • movie (2022)

  • thumbnail - Neru (Kannada)

    Neru (Kannada)

    TVMA • Drama • movie (2023)

  • thumbnail - Annabelle Sethupathi (Kannada)

    Annabelle Sethupathi (Kannada)

    TVPG • Comedy • movie (2021)

  • thumbnail - Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu (Kannada)

    Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu (Kannada)

    TV14 • Thriller • movie (2026)

  • thumbnail - Sundarakanda (Kannada)

    Sundarakanda (Kannada)

    TV14 • Romance, Comedy • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Padakkalam (Kannada)

    Padakkalam (Kannada)

    TV14 • Comedy • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - A.R.M (Kannada)

    A.R.M (Kannada)

    TV14 • Action • movie (2024)

Malayalam

Malayalam

  • thumbnail - Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu (Malayalam)

    Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu (Malayalam)

    TV14 • Thriller • movie (2026)

  • thumbnail - Kishkindha Kaandam (Malayalam)

    Kishkindha Kaandam (Malayalam)

    Not Rated • Thriller • movie (2024)

  • thumbnail - Padakkalam (Malayalam)

    Padakkalam (Malayalam)

    TV14 • Comedy • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Neru (Malayalam)

    Neru (Malayalam)

    TVMA • Drama • movie (2023)

  • thumbnail - Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham (Malayalam)

    Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham (Malayalam)

    TV14 • Comedy • movie (2021)

  • thumbnail - Avihitham (Malayalam)

    Avihitham (Malayalam)

    TV14 • Drama, Comedy • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - A.R.M (Malayalam)

    A.R.M (Malayalam)

    TV14 • Action • movie (2024)

  • thumbnail - Special Ops (Malayalam)

    Special Ops (Malayalam)

    TVMA • Thriller • series (2020)

  • thumbnail - The Legend of Hanuman (Malayalam)

    The Legend of Hanuman (Malayalam)

    TV14 • Fantasy • series (2021)

  • thumbnail - Special Ops 1.5 (Malayalam)

    Special Ops 1.5 (Malayalam)

    Action • series

  • thumbnail - Sweetheart! (Malayalam)

    Sweetheart! (Malayalam)

    Not Rated • Romance, Comedy • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Sundarakanda (Malayalam)

    Sundarakanda (Malayalam)

    TV14 • Romance, Comedy • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Aan Paavam Pollathathu (Malayalam)

    Aan Paavam Pollathathu (Malayalam)

    TV14 • Comedy, Drama • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Tourist Family (Malayalam)

    Tourist Family (Malayalam)

    TVPG • Comedy, Drama • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - DNA (Malayalam)

    DNA (Malayalam)

    TV14 • Thriller, Action • movie (2025)

  • thumbnail - Mark (Malayalam)

    Mark (Malayalam)

    TVMA • Action, Thriller • movie (2026)

  • thumbnail - Liger - Saala Crossbreed (Malayalam)

    Liger - Saala Crossbreed (Malayalam)

    TVMA • Action • movie (2022)

ENTERTAINMENT FOR EVERY DAY

More TV to Love

In addition to your Hotstar, stream full seasons of exclusive series, Hulu Originals, hit movies, kids shows, and much more.

A laptop showing the Hulu Hubs web app.

How do I find Hotstar content on Hulu?

  • Select Hubs in the main menu of Hulu, then navigate to the Hotstar hub.

  • Use the Search icon and search for “hotstar” or a specific Hotstar show or movie.

Any Questions?

We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.

Select Hubs in the main menu of Hulu, then navigate to the Hotstar hub or use the Search icon and search for “hotstar”, a specific Hotstar show, or movie.

Many Hotstar Specials across languages, select blockbuster movies across languages as well as your favorite Star TV shows in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali & Marathi languages are now available on Hulu.

Yes. Existing subscribers to any Hulu plan who are billed by Hulu can sign up for the Disney Bundle through Hulu by visiting the Manage Account page.

After signing up for a bundle plan of your choice, download the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN apps separately to access each service and stream across your favorite devices and platforms, including TV, computer, mobile and game consoles. See here for a more detailed list of supported devices