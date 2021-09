Hotstar Has a New Home

The Disney Bundle includes subscriptions to the Hulu plan of your choice, Disney+, and ESPN+ for a discounted price. You save $5.98/month compared to the retail price of each service when purchased separately.Available with Hulu (ad-supported) for $13.99/month, with Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99/month, or with Hulu + Live TV for $72.99/month.Starting September 1, 2021, a selection of your favorite Indian entertainment and sports will be available with The Disney Bundle. All existing and upcoming Hotstar Specials, as well as select blockbuster movies will be available on Hulu. Upcoming cricket tournaments such as the VIVO IPL, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and more will be available on ESPN+. Click here for a full list of titles that will be available with The Disney Bundle eventually.