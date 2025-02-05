It’s the Kardashian family’s world, and we’re all just living for it.

The Hulu Original series , The Kardashians, gives a behind-the-scenes look at the glamorous lifestyle of America’s most famous family. After a drama-packed fifth season, we’re all too excited for what’s next.

Storylines from the previous seasons continue, including some Kim and Kourtney drama on a Skims x Dolce and Gabbana collab while Kylie and Kendall continue to keep their sister bond stronger than ever.

As for what’s new in the Kardashian/Jenner inner circle? This season, Khloe is excited to turn the big four-oh and with a new decade comes an old fling — Lamar Odom. Meanwhile, Kim realizes she’s turning into Kris as “mom-ager” for North’s budding career, and Kourtney takes a step out of retirement.

The new season begins Thursday, February 6, and we’re ready to spill the tea.

No family is closer — or more chaotic. Here’s the juicy drama you can expect from this season of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Watch: The Kardashians

The Kardashians Season 6 Release Date

Season 6 of The Kardashians comes to Hulu on Thursday, February 6 with new episodes dropping every Thursday throughout the season.

What Will Happen in Season 6 of The Kardashians?

Kris Jenner sums up the new season of The Kardashians perfectly in the Season 6 trailer — “we love a little chaos.”

At this point, nothing should shock us when it comes to the lives (and loves) of the Kardashian Krew, but this season has our jaws on the floor.

As Kourtney celebrates new beginnings on her 40th birthday, she also welcomes an old familiar face back into her life, leaving us all too stunned to speak.

Meanwhile, Kim reveals she’s been lying to us. The budding “mom-ager” has us convinced throughout Season 5 that this time in her life is dedicated to being single and living her best independent life. The truth comes out this season as she teases her secret relationship with a mystery man and it seems pretty serious.

After spending time away from the spotlight to focus on her marriage and growing family, Kourtney is stepping out of retirement — but will it be an instant regret?

The Kardashians: Season Recaps

Season 5 Recap

A lot happened between Seasons 4 and 5 — Kourtney and Travis had their baby, Rocky Thirteen Barker, Kylie found a new beau in actor Timothée Chalamet, and another Paris Fashion Week has come and gone.

Last season, the Kardashian family vowed to slow down — but that’s easier said than done. Just when we thought the whirlwind world of America’s first family of reality TV couldn’t move any faster, they kick it into high gear.

Season 5 spills all the tea on Khloé’s life after Tristan, Kourtney’s high-risk pregnancy, the “non-boring” life of Kendall, Kim’s actress era, and more health complications for the family matriarch, Kris.

The Kardashians Season 4 Recap

Season 4 is all about Kim and Kourtney as their Dolce feud reaches its peak. Will they ever be able to get back to a place of sisterly love?

Meanwhile, the entire family struggles with burnout — especially for Kim and Khloé.

Despite it all, Kim still finds a way to keep going with her acting debut on American Horror Story: Delicate , traveling with her kids to Europe, diving deep into her prison reform work, speaking at Harvard Business School, going to the Met Gala with Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, and officiating a wedding in Las Vegas.

For Khloé, Season 4 is about being a mom and setting boundaries with Tristan in an effort to develop a new normal. Tristan, however, attempts to make amends with the rest of the family. But it’s not only about the family life for Khloé — she goes into boss mode when her management team derails the timeline for her first–ever True American retail store.

Tristan isn’t the only ex getting back into the Kardashian fam’s good grace this season. Kris and Khloé take it upon themselves to makeover Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, by helping him with his health problems so he can get back on the dating scene.

The Kardashians Season 3 Recap

As we know, Kourtney married Travis Barker in Season 2 in Italy as seen in their spin-off special, ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis . Though it was a beautiful wedding, Kourtney has carried a grudge against Kim because she feels like her sister used her wedding as a business opportunity. This creates tension between the sisters throughout Season 3.

This season, we also see Kendall and Kylie make an effort to put family first. Life can get busy, especially for the Kardashian/Jenner family, so the two sisters make quality time a priority throughout Season 3 with driving lessons, horseback riding, and dog walking.

From the start of The Kardashians, it has felt like Khloé just can’t catch a break in her personal life. This pattern continues throughout Season 3 when Khloé undergoes a skin cancer diagnosis, navigates life with a newborn, and tries to create a sense of normalcy for her family despite turbulent times with the father of her kids.

At the end of Season 3, the Kardashian family suffers a tremendous loss when Tristan’s mother, Andrea Thompson, passes away unexpectedly.

The Kardashians Season 2 Recap

Season 2 of The Kardashians took us on a wild ride.

The season starts right where the premiere season left off — with the shocking news of Tristan’s infidelity. Not only has Tristan put Khloé in this situation again, but this time, Tristan has two babies on the way — one with Khloé and the other with fitness model, Maralee Nichols.

Khloé struggles to process the stress and sadness, so Kendall convinces her to visit a neurologist. What they learn is eye-opening. All of the trauma Khloé has endured throughout her life has done more damage than she realized.

Khloé’s baby isn’t the only new addition to the Kardashian family during this time. Kylie also welcomes her second child this season, and she’s transparent about how difficult postpartum life has been this time around.

Despite the season’s rocky start with Tristan and Khloé, two of the Kardashian sisters get bitten by the love bug. Of course, there’s Kourtney and Travis, who got engaged in the first season and have since married three times. Now, they’re taking a break from their IVF journey to spend all of Season 2 planning a large formal wedding in Portofino, Italy.

Then there’s Kim. From her new relationship with Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson and becoming a lawyer, to wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress at the Met Gala and walking the runway during Paris Fashion Week — there is never a dull moment in this Kardashian sister’s life.

The opposite can be said for Kendall, and she prefers to keep it that way. The second youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister spends Season 2 resurrecting her passion for real estate and being vulnerable about her social anxiety while promoting her 818 Tequila brand in Las Vegas.

And as if we didn’t already know there isn’t anything that can keep matriarch Kris Jenner down, Season 2 gives us proof as she goes through her hip replacement surgery and recovery like the rockstar “momager” she is.

The Kardashians Season 1 Recap

They’re back! The Kardashian fam moved to Hulu to give fans a behind-the-scenes look inside their lives like we’ve never seen before.

The premiere season of The Kardashians follows the family’s biggest moments of the year. For Kim, it’s hosting SNL, taking the baby bar exam, managing her relationship with Kanye, and fighting to save a man on death row. Plus, a video from her past resurfaces.

For Kourtney, it’s all about Travis’ romantic proposal in Santa Barbara, her IVF journey, and setting boundaries with Scott.

Khloé continues to navigate anxiety and her rocky relationship with Tristan after moving into their new home.

Kylie, however, isn’t seen much this season. She’s expecting baby number two and is focused on experiencing maternity in private — which means she’s keeping the baby’s name and gender a secret (for now).

Kendall continues to do her own thing, per usual. And as for Kris? She’s still the glue that holds the family (and their several businesses) together.

More Kardashians on Hulu

There’s plenty more Kardashian content for you to stream on Hulu:

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