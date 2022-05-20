You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you might even cringe. Dark comedy might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but those who love it can’t get enough. From emotion-filled dramedies to twisted satires, these critically acclaimed dark comedies are available to stream now on Hulu.

What is Dark Comedy?

Also known as morbid humor or gallows humor, dark comedy is a genre of television and film that pokes fun at heavy or taboo subject matters. Dark humor can be described as pleasantly disturbing and is often rooted in satire.

Best Dark Comedy Movies on Hulu

If you love dark comedies, you’ll love these feature films streaming on Hulu now.

I, Tonya

Margot Robbie and Sebastian Stan star in I, Tonya — a biography and dark comedy centered around famous figure skater, Tonya Harding, and the 1994 Olympics scandal that shook the world.

Can’t get enough Sebastian Stan ? Stream more from your favorite actor on Hulu.

Watch: I, Tonya

American Psycho

Based on the controversial novel of the same title, American Psycho is a gruesome comedy about a Wall Street big-shot with a dark secret—he’s a serial murderer. Released in 2000, this deeply dark satire stars big names, including Christian Bale, Reese Witherspoon, Jared Letto, and Willem Defo.

Watch: American Psycho *

*American Psycho requires CINEMAX® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Deadpool

“With great power comes great irresponsibility.” Ryan Reynolds stars as Deadpool—an ex-Special Forces op turned anti-hero with extraordinary healing powers and a twisted sense of humor. This dark comedy is masked as a fast-paced action movie, but breaks down the fourth wall to tell the origin story of this delightfully vulgar character.

Watch: Deadpool & Deadpool 2

The Cable Guy

Comedian Jim Carrey plays Chip Douglas, a lonely cable technician desperate to befriend a new client, Steven Kovacs (Matthew Broderick), while on a house call. Kovacs starts to get a weird feeling when the new cable guy won’t leave him alone—but is it all in his head? Find out by streaming this classic 90’s comedy thriller now on Hulu.

Watch: The Cable Guy *

*The Cable Guy requires STARZ® on Hulu add-on subscription.

The Cable Guy © STARZ and related channels and service marks are the property of STARZ Entertainment, LLC. All other titles and related trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Hot Fuzz

With car chases, shootouts, and dry one-liners—Hot Fuzz is a British dark comedy following an action-oriented city cop who gets relocated to the quiet countryside. All seems calm and boring until multiple town residents are found decapitated.

Watch: Hot Fuzz

Me, Myself & Irene

In Me, Myself & Irene, Jim Carey (the king of dark comedy), plays Charlie Baileygates—a devoted father and kind-hearted cop. Hank Baileygates, on the other hand, (also played by Jim Carey) is the opposite. Despite their differences, they do have one thing in common—they’re the same person. Find out if Charlie can still save the day despite his evil alter ego.

Watch: Me, Myself & Irene

Fresh

After a series of failed online dating matches, Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is swept off her feet when she unexpectedly meets a charming doctor named Steve ( Sebastian Stan ) at the grocery store. Just when she thought she finally found the one, Steve uncovers his stomach-churning secret.

Watch: Fresh

Best Dark Comedy Shows on Hulu

Are you ready to commit to a new series? Stream these critically acclaimed dark comedies and dramedies on Hulu now.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is a dark comedy satire that follows five boozer best friends as they run an unsuccessful Irish pub in Philly. Each episode pushes the envelope, creating some hilariously cringy moments you won’t be able to get enough of.

Watch all 15 seasons (yep, you read that right, fifteen) of the popular FX series , starring Danny Devito, Charlie Day, Rob McElhenny, Kaitlin Olsen, and Glenn Howerton right now.

Watch: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Rick and Morty

If you’re a fan of adult animation, dark humor, and science fiction—Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty is the show for you. Follow drunk time-traveling scientist, Rick, and his anxious grandson, Morty, on their hilarious misadventures across the time and space.

Discover more Adult Swim shows on Hulu

Watch: Rick and Morty

Barry

Saturday Night Live comedian, Bill Hader, stars as Barry—a low-level hitman from Cleveland who finds himself in Los Angeles for work. Lonely and disappointed in his life choices, Barry finds salvation in a Hollywood acting class. But, can he shake off his old life and start fresh? Watch all three seasons of this award-winning dark comedy to find out.

Watch: Barry *

*Barry is available on Hulu with HBO Max® add-on subscription.

Life & Beth

The new Hulu original series, Life & Beth, is a dark dramedy starring the ultra-talented Amy Schumer. Schumer plays Beth, an adult woman who is still traumatized by an incident in her teenage years. Follow Beth as she relives her painful memories and attempts to move on.

If you like Life & Beth, check out more shows and movies starring female comedians on Hulu.

Watch: Life & Beth

Better Things

Better Things tells the story of Sam Fox, a single mom and working actor in Los Angeles who navigates life’s obstacles by using crude humor, harsh honesty, and unwavering love. Watch all five seasons of Sam doing her best to juggle the different areas of her life in his raw and heartwarming dark dramedy streaming now.

Watch: Better Things

Shameless

Shameless is a dark dramedy that follows the Gallaghers—a scrappy, unapologetic, and tight-knit set of siblings from southside Chicago. With their mother out of the picture, the Gallagher kids find themselves in the most outrageous situations as they attempt to raise themselves and take care of their (barely) functioning alcoholic father, Frank (William H. Macy).

Watch: Shameless

*Shameless requires SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.