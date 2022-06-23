DISNEY BUNDLE

Get thousands of shows, movies, and Originals with Disney Bundle Duo Basic, which includes Hulu and Disney+, both with ads.
HOW IT WORKS


Tons of shows and movies with Hulu

Get access to Hulu with thousands of episodes of every kind of TV. From Shōgun to Only Murders in The Building to The Kardashians – there’s plenty of all the things you’re into.

Hulu

The Bear

TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2022)

The Kardashians

TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2022)

Only Murders in the Building

TVMA • Comedy, Mystery • TV Series (2023)

Shōgun

TVMA • Drama, Military & War • TV Series (2024)

The Handmaid's Tale

TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)

Fargo

TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Stream the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. From new releases and exclusive originals to your favorite blockbusters and classics, all of these and more are now streaming on Disney+.

How it works

STEP 1

Upgrade to the Disney Bundle


Click the button at the top of this page to log in to your Hulu account and upgrade to Disney Bundle Duo Basic. You'll be billed $10.99/month by Hulu for access to both services.

STEP 2

Access your Disney+ account

After upgrading, you can use your Hulu account email address and password to log in to Disney+.
STEP 3

Download apps and start streaming

Log in to each app separately and stream across your favorite smart TVs, phones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles.

Any Questions?

We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.