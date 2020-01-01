SHOWTIME® on Hulu

What’s playing on SHOWTIME®?

Add SHOWTIME® to your Hulu subscription to watch some of the most talked-about shows including Homeland, Shameless and Billions. Plus, stream hit movies like Green Book, Five Feet Apart, The Upside and more.

Stream SHOWTIME at home or on the go using your favorite devices.
You can use your Hulu credentials to create a SHOWTIME ANYTIME® app account and watch live and on demand content using the SHOWTIME ANYTIME® app.
Mac & PC

Hulu.com

Apple

iPhone & iPad

Android

Phones & tablets

Roku

Select models

Amazon

Fire TV & Fire TV Stick

Apple TV

4th Generation

Chromecast

Xbox

Xbox One & Xbox 360

Samsung

Select TV models

LG

Select TV models

Nintendo Switch

  • Which Hulu plan do I need to add SHOWTIME to my subscription?

    To enjoy the best of both worlds, you will need a Hulu base plan subscription to watch SHOWTIME on Hulu. The Hulu or Hulu (No Ads) plan will give you access to the entire Hulu streaming library with full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more. The Hulu + Live TV plan lets you watch Live and On Demand TV from 60+ top channels including sports and news, plus includes access to the Hulu (No Ads) plan.

  • What devices can I use to watch SHOWTIME on Hulu?

    Stream SHOWTIME on Hulu at home or on the go on these Hulu-supported devices:

    - Apple iPhone & iPad (running iOS 10 or newer)
    - Android phones & tablets (running 5.0 or newer)
    - Roku
    - Fire TV & Fire Stick
    - Apple TV (4th generation)
    - Chromecast
    - Xbox One & Xbox 360
    - PlayStation 3 & PlayStation 4
    - Samsung (select TV models)
    - Hulu.com using a Mac or PC browser
    - More devices coming soon

    You can also use your Hulu login to create a SHOWTIME Anytime profile and watch SHOWTIME on demand content on additional devices supported by SHOWTIME.

  • Can I watch SHOWTIME live?

    Yes! SHOWTIME live streams are available on supported devices for Hulu subscribers with the SHOWTIME Premium Add-on.

  • Can I record SHOWTIME shows and movies?

    Yes! Recording live TV to your Cloud DVR is available for premium networks like SHOWTIME.

  • Can I use my Hulu login info to watch on the SHOWTIME Anytime app?

    Yes, you can! You can use your Hulu login to create a SHOWTIME Anytime profile and watch SHOWTIME on demand content using the SHOWTIME Anytime app on any of SHOWTIME’s supported devices.

  • Are there limits on the number of screens I can watch SHOWTIME on at the same time?

    Yes. While your Hulu base plan limits the number of screens on which you may simultaneously watch Hulu, you can watch SHOWTIME on up to 5 in-home and 3 mobile screens simultaneously with the Unlimited Screens Add-on.