Witches of Salem

TV14 • Drama • Supernatural • History • TV Series • 2019

Dark, atmospheric re-enactments and expert interviews explore the mass hysteria that ...more

Dark, atmospheric re-enactments and expert interviews explore the...More

Episode 1

Satan Comes to Salem

An inexplicable evil torments the young girls of Reverend Samuel Parris' household, and like a plague it swiftly spreads through Salem Village. Has this devout community been visited by the devil himself?
Episode 2

The Road to Hell

Paranoia reaches fever pitch as the demonic conspiracy terrorizing Salem Village grows, leaving no one safe. Boston jail fills with suspected witches, and the accused face execution if found guilty.
Episode 3

Lust for Blood

The Salem witch trials officially begin. After months of hell in jail, the accused now face an impossible legal defense. Bridget Bishop is the first to be tried and executed, and within a month five more women follow.
Episode 4

Pray for Mercy

The witch trials and executions continue throughout the summer but are suddenly halted when the Massachusetts elite are accused of witchcraft. As the prisoners are released, Salem must deal with the aftermath.

Witches of Salem

Dark, atmospheric re-enactments and expert interviews explore the mass hysteria that led to the infamous witch trials in Salem, Massachusetts.

Starring: Chayla DayKyla DespresKayla Jo FarrisElle Ryann McadamJohn-Riley O'Handley

Narrator: Tom Park

TV14DramaSupernaturalHistoryTV Series • 2019
  • hd

