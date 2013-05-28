5 seasons available

Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots

TV14 • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series • 2013

In Savannah, Ga., the Cryer family is the enviable face of success and wealth. At least that's how it appears from the outside. But within the walls o...more

In Savannah, Ga., the Cryer family is the enviable face of success and wealth. At least that's how it appears from the outside. But within the walls o...more

Episodes
Episode 1

Afraid of Flames

In the season five premiere of "The Haves and The Have Nots", Hanna is in mourning after a deadly shooting. Candace rejects Benny's pleas to help her. Veronica and Melissa find themselves in danger.
Episode 2

Searching for a Mother's Love

Benny and Mitch risk their lives to save victims of a horrific auto accident. Justin professes his love and lust for Jeffery.
Episode 3

Undercover Vice

David discovers Jeffrey's whereabouts. Hanna and Benny confront Candace.
Episode 4

The Lion

Hanna reveals a deep, dark secret. David calls Katheryn for help with Jeffrey.
Episode 5

Errand Boy

Justin tries to convince Jeffrey of his love. Candace and Benny fight to keep their relationship.
Episode 6

Hanna's Tea

Veronica returns home after a stay in the hospital. Candace and Jeffrey 's secret crime begins to catch up with them. Hanna meets a new man.
Episode 7

Every Six Months

Candace gets released from jail while David fights to get Jeffrey out.
Episode 8

Wicked

Sarah and George make great progress in prosecuting the Cryers. Meanwhile, Veronica concocts a scheme against David.
Episode 9

An Eye for an Eye

David fights to save his son Jeffery. Charles yearns to see Candace.
Episode 10

A Lover's Passions

Candace works a new plan to recoup her money from the Cryers. Veronica's preoccupation with revenge consumes her.
Episode 11

Veronica's House

Veronica lets it be known that she is the only queen in the kingdom, and Candace reverts to her old ways.
Episode 12

In His Eyes

Candace enacts her new money scheme like a boss.
Episode 13

The Right Cocktail

Wyatt once again finds himself in a life-threatening situation.
Episode 14

The Rabbit and the Water Moccasin

Wyatt learns just how much trouble drugs can get you into.
Episode 15

The Third Quarter

Benny wants to return the money back to the Malone's but discovers it's not that simple.
Episode 16

No Honor in This Game

Katheryn learns that Wyatt's anger for her comes from childhood scars that are deep.
Episode 17

The Broken Washer

Veronica and Candace scheme up a plan to hurt David.
Episode 18

Sugar Mamma

Officer Justin shows Jeffery just how serious he is about being with him.
Episode 19

Team of Rivals

David is pushed to a point by Veronica that he didn't know he had.
Episode 20

Smitten

Charles learns that Landon may have ulterior motives.
Episode 21

Moles

Benny's arrest forces Candace back to her old tricks to make some quick cash to leave town.
Episode 22

Til Death Do Us Part

Candace and Jim are up to their old tricks while people are caught in the crossfire of Veronica's wicked plots and intimidations.

