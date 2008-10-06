11 seasons available

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

TV14 • Reality • TV Series • 2008

Homemakers, businesswomen, and philanthropists. Meet the women who make Atlanta, GA home.

Homemakers, businesswomen, and philanthropists. Meet the women who make Atlanta, GA home.

Start watching The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

11 seasons available (236 episodes)

11 seasons available

(236 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesExtras
Season1234567891011
Episode 1

To Love And To Cherish

Love is in the air in Atlanta! Cynthia and Porsha have fallen hard for their new men while Eva has a new ring and a new baby. Gregg begins his battle with cancer, while Porsha rallies the ladies for a trip to Miami to show the Leakes their support.
Episode 2

South Peach

Porsha continues to enjoy her romantic birthday weekend with Dennis. Kandi, Cynthia, Eva and Marlo touch down in Miami ready to surprise NeNe as she hits the comedy stage for the first time since Gregg's diagnosis.
Episode 3

A New Addition

NeNe and Gregg receive news about Gregg's recovery. The ladies attend ATL Live to check out Shamari Devoe, from the music group Blaque, perform. Kandi finds out potentially damaging information about Porsha's man that may pop her love bubble.
Episode 4

Pass The Peach, Throw The Shade

Kandi and Todd meet with Dr. Jackie in hopes of expanding their family and Shamari drops a bomb on her mother-in-law. Cynthia hosts a "Bailey-Cue" party. At the party, the ladies find themselves in the hot seat during Cynthia's "Pass the Peach."
Episode 5

Tatted Tales

Kandi gets advice from the ladies on whether to share details surrounding Porsha’s boyfriend Dennis' past. Shamari holds a birthday party for her twins and reveals more details about her open relationship with her husband.
Episode 6

Whining and Dining

Kandi and Porsha’s relationship hits a boiling point as they meet up one-on-one for the first time in years. Nene decides to throw a couples’ event to celebrate love, but things take an unexpected turn when an old friend shows up to settle a score.
Episode 7

Sisterhood of the Traveling Peaches

Nene and Gregg’s couples trip become a girls’ trip. The ladies board a bus to Destin, Florida. Once they get to Destin, Cynthia and Marlo confront Eva about the bachelorette party she neglected to invite Nene to.
Episode 8

Final Destin-ation

When the gloomy weather continues to rain on their beachy weekend parade, the ladies decide to compete for the crown of their most coveted talents. As the ladies gather for their final dinner, tensions rise when an unexpected hot topic resurfaces.
Episode 9

A Mother's Love

Cynthia plans a college send-off for Noelle that ends in a major meltdown. Porsha and Dennis are ecstatic about their first sonogram, Nene and Gregg host a family meeting with their sons to educate them on Gregg’s cancer.
Episode 10

The Wrong Road

Porsha is heated after an altercation at Todd’s birthday party leads to the Kandi Koated Klick giving Porsha the boot. Mike Hill comes to town with an important question for Cynthia...the same weekend her ex Peter is in town.
Episode 11

Texts, Lies and Therapy

Eva and Tanya's hibachi night continues to go up in flames when Eva is confronted by Porsha over past shady comments. As Gregg's birthday approaches, tension builds between the Leakes as Nene deals with the mounting pressure of being his caretaker.
Episode 12

The Peaches of Tokyo

While in Tokyo to celebrate her bachelorette party, Eva receives devastating news. Porsha shares a well-kept secret with the rest of the ladies, and later Nene and Tanya get into a heated confrontation that leaves all the women confused.
Episode 13

Tempers in Tokyo

After Nene is confronted about a shady comment, tempers spiral out of control. Cynthia consoles Nene regarding her struggles with Gregg, and the ladies go out for a sexy night in the Red Light District and wind up with a happy ending.
Episode 14

Lost In Translation

Eva and the ladies continue their celebration with a bachelorette party that has a shady start, and an unexpected visitor. During a Samurai lesson, some epic one-on-one battles go down, and later, a long-standing rivalry finally starts to fade away.
Episode 15

Let's Make It Official

As Porsha and Dennis prepare for their baby to arrive, the ladies speculate when they will take their relationship to the next level. While Eva deals with the stresses of wedding planning, Kandi and Todd struggle with the decision to use a surrogate.
Episode 16

Bye Wig, Hello Drama

Kandi gets a huge surprise at her “Welcome to the Dungeon” auditions, while Eva must deal with the ever increasing costs for her upcoming wedding. NeNe hosts a "Bye Wig" party where all the women must attend rocking their natural hair.
Episode 17

Welcome to the Dungeon

In the aftermath of Nene's Bye Wig party, the ladies try to make sense of what happened. Shamari must tell Ronnie about her drunken antics at the party, while Eva continues her search for the perfect dress with only days until her wedding.
Episode 18

The Model Bride

The ladies all come together to celebrate Eva and Michael's big day. Nene is overcome with emotion during the exchanging of the vows, while some of the ladies get concerned with Shamari’s behavior.
Episode 19

No Money, Mo’ Problems

Eva’s post-honeymoon bliss crashes down around her as Marlo serves up a steaming pot of tea regarding her living situation. Since her melt down at Eva’s wedding, Nene struggles over what's next for her marriage.
Episode 20

Caught in the Middle

Porsha gets ready for her gender reveal. Eva pushes past the rumors surrounding her finances and reevaluates her friendships. And when Cynthia’s old friend makes a “surprise” appearance, it threatens to blow a hole in her relationship with Nene.
Episode 21

Reunion, Part 1

A very pregnant and glowing Porsha relives the highlights of her relationship. Kandi becomes emotional as she updates the ladies on her surrogacy journey. Cynthia confronts Nene, while Porsha and Kandi address their on-again, off-again relationship.
Episode 22

Reunion, Part 2

Nene is joined by husband Gregg and the two get candid about his cancer diagnosis and their marriage. Marlo and Tanya join the ladies and they all rehash the drama of their Destin and Tokyo trips.
Episode 23

Reunion, Part 3

The “Bye Wig” party saga continues and Marlo is accused of adding fuel to the fallout. The ladies discuss the drama surrounding Eva’s wedding party and her finances takes center stage. Tensions rise when Nene and Cynthia go head to head.

The Men Talk Money

Who’s the Hottest Housewife?

Gregg Sprinkles NeNe With Powder?

Apollo Nida’s On Blast

Kenya Moore’s a Size Queen

Momma Joyce Calls Todd Thrifty

Peter Deflects an Incendiary Question

A Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss Duet

Kenya Moore: "Stop Wearing Hair from Toys 'R' Us"

Kenya Moore’s Sexy Shoot

Nene & the “Pillow Talk” Eruption

NeNe Leakes Apologizes to the Gay Community

Phaedra Parks Checks Kenya Moore

Who Pushed First?

Who’s the Most Ratchet Housewife?

“This Isn’t the Right Time for This”

Kandi Burruss Calls Out NeNe Leakes

What’s Next for Nene?

Who’s the Most Successful Housewife?

#RHOA Spill the Tea Recap: Reunion Part 2

Cynthia Bailey Calls Out NeNe Leakes

Andy Cohen: “One of You Is Lying”

Miss Lawrence Impersonates Kandi

NeNe Leakes: "Cynthia's Not an Angel"

Next: the Husbands Join the Couch

The TV Resurrects Squashed Beef Between Cynthia and Nene

Todd's Mom Called Joyce a Bitch

Behind the Scenes at the #RHOA Reunion

Andy Cohen Asks Porsha Williams to Leave

Does Kandi Burruss Financially Support Her Mom?

Momma Joyce Joins the ‘Wives

Porsha Williams Gets Carried Out of the Reunion

Porsha Stewart Snatches Kenya Moore’s Scepter

A Sneak Peek at the Reunion

A Tagline Do-Over

Biggest Regrets This Season

Kenya Moore: Don’t Be Dirty About My Dog

The 411 On Reunion Fashions

Who Would Play the Housewives in a Movie?

Cynthia Bailey’s Seduction Techniques

Joyce: “We’re Gonna Agree to Disagree”

“You Cut Me Deep”

Tyler Perry Is Coming to Kandi Burruss’ Musical?!

A Velvet Tribute

Kenya Moore Loses a Family Member

Momma Joyce Breaks Down

Next: Tears and Cheers in Atlanta

Kenya Moore’s Dog Funeral

The Cynthia Bailey Blooper Reel

Todd Tucker Confronts Momma Joyce

Are Peter Thomas' and Cynthia Bailey's Businesses in Jeopardy?

Gregg and Peter's Fight: The Highlight Reel

NeNe and Gregg Leakes Apologize

Why’s Kandi Burruss Crying?

Apollo Nida: “All People Cheat”

Cynthia Bailey: Friends Don’t Call Friends Bitches

Exclusive: The Wives Talk Kenya and Apollo

Is Porsha Stewart Losing Her Spot in the Musical?

NeNe Leakes Calls Peter Thomas a Bitch

The End of NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey’s Friendship?

“Do I Slap the Dog Sh-- Out of Her?”

Selfie Tips from the Real Housewives of Atlanta

Apollo Nida’s in Big Trouble...

Apollo Nida Clarifies Textgate

Phaedra Parks Calls Kenya Moore Ratchet

The Men Discuss Mama Joyce

Apollo Nida Gets Caught!

When NeNe Leakes Met Naomi Campbell...

Is Porsha Stewart's Going Through a Divorce?

Kenya Moore Confronts Apollo Nida

You May Also Like

Basketball Wives LA
TV14 • Reality, Black Stories • TV Series (2011)
Little Women: Atlanta
TV14 • Reality, Black Stories • TV Series (2016)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2009)
Unexpected
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2017)
The Voice
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2011)
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2006)
America's Got Talent
TV14 • Reality, Family • TV Series (2005)
Sister Wives
TVPG • Reality • TV Series (2010)
Project Runway
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2004)
Catfish: The TV Show
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2012)
The Masked Singer
TVPG • Reality, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Total Bellas
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2016)
Jersey Shore
TV14 • Reality, Teen • TV Series (2009)
The Real Housewives of Orange County
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2005)
Shark Tank
TVPG • Reality, Business & Finance • TV Series (2009)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

11 seasons available (236 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial