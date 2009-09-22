The Good Wife

Julianna Margulies (ER) ignites the screen as Alicia Florrick, the political wife whose world is shattered when her husband (Chris Noth, Sex & the City, Law & Order) is caught in a sex and corruption scandal. Forced to support her family, Alicia returns to work at a Chicago law firm headed by Diane Lockhart (Emmy and Tony Award winner Christine Baranski) and Will Gardner (Josh Charles), a driven attorney with a passion for justice. A gripping blend of courtroom drama, politics and steamy personal relationships, THE GOOD WIFE features an A-List cast of regulars and guest stars like Michael J. Fox, Matthew Perry and Rita Wilson. Hailed by the Chicago Tribune for its “deluxe production values, smart writing, and outstanding array of actors,” the series earned 14 Emmy nominations in its first two seasons alone. With fascinating characters and timely scripts torn from the headlines, the verdict is in: THE GOOD WIFE is great entertainment.