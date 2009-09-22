Trailer
The Good Wife

TV14 • Drama, Crime, Legal • TV Series • 2009

Julianna Margulies (ER) ignites the screen as Alicia Florrick, the political wife whose world is shattered when her husband (Chris Noth, Sex & the City) is jailed following a sex and political corruption scandal.

Julianna Margulies (ER) ignites the screen as Alicia Florrick, the political wife whose world is shattered when her husband (Chris Noth, Sex & the City) is jailed following a sex and political corruption scandal.

Episode 1

Bond

Alicia attempts to revive her struggling law career by representing arrestees seeking release on bail in bond court, where she meets attorney Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo), who competes for her clients.
Episode 2

Innocents

Alicia argues a complex museum vandalism case that involves photographs a mother took of her son, and considers enlisting the help of investigator Jason Crouse (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).
Episode 3

Cooked

Alicia and Lucca work together on a complicated court case involving a designer drug dealer. Also, Eli encourages Alicia and Veronica (Stockard Channing) to participate in a mother/daughter cooking show to help Peter’s campaign, with disastrous results.
Episode 4

Taxed

Alicia clashes with the bond court judge when she agrees to support a client’s plea of innocence in a shoplifting case.
Episode 5

Payback

Jason employs aggressive investigative tactics when he assists Alicia and Lucca with a student loan case.
Episode 6

Lies

Alicia and Lucca defend a client who was fired from a technology firm for failing a polygraph test. Also, Eli plots to leak something that would damage Peter’s presidential campaign but could inadvertently hurt Alicia.
Episode 7

Driven

Alicia and Lucca join a case involving an automotive executive represented by Lockhart, Agos and Lee, and an employee represented by Louis Canning, who was involved in a crippling accident while test-driving a car operating in driverless mode.
Episode 8

Restraint

Diane is personally conflicted when she is forced to argue a heated case between pro-choice and pro-life advocates in order to retain an important client, represented by attorney Ethan Carver (Peter Gallagher).
Episode 9

Discovery

Alicia and Lucca join forces with Louis Canning (Michael J. Fox) to defend a website against an accusation of racial profiling.
Episode 10

KSR

Alicia and Lucca defend a well-respected surgeon accused of plotting to commit a crime. Also, Ruth schemes to remove Jason from Alicia’s life by trying to persuade Courtney Paige (Vanessa Williams) to hire him for business in another state.
Episode 11

Iowa

Tensions run high as the entire Florrick family is crammed into Peter’s campaign bus with Eli and Ruth on their way to the Iowa Caucuses. Once there, Peter attempts a high-risk political stunt to gain votes for his presidential bid.
Episode 12

Tracks

Alicia and Cary join forces to defend a former client facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit over ownership rights to his new music. Also, Alicia’s neighbors are unhappy that her law firm is operating out of her apartment and threaten to evict her.
Episode 13

Judged

Alicia argues against Judge Schakowsky (Christopher McDonald) when she learns that a former bond court client was wrongfully imprisoned.
Episode 14

Monday

Alicia has trouble adjusting when she returns to work at Lockhart, Agos and Lee with Lucca. Their first case, involving a secret new computer tablet, causes a rift within the firm.
Episode 15

Targets

Alicia joins a secret panel of attorneys advising the U.S. government on a controversial case. Also, Eli hires Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) to uncover why the FBI is targeting Peter.
Episode 16

Hearing

As the grand jury against Peter Florrick is assembled, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Connor Fox leading the proceedings, Alicia, Eli and Peter’s lawyer, Mike Tascioni, attempt to discover what charges are being leveled against him.
Episode 17

Shoot

Diane, Cary and Lucca defend the grieving father of a shooting victim (Blair Underwood) in a defamation suit over a billboard he put up describing a gun store owner as a murderer.
Episode 18

Unmanned

Alicia and Diane defend the privacy rights of a therapist whose neighbor, represented by attorney Caitlyn D’Arcy (Anna Camp), flies a drone over his home office.
Episode 19

Landing

Alicia and Lucca travel to Toronto to represent NSA Agent Jeff Delinger (Zach Woods) who was detained by customs officers while attempting to re-enter the United States.
Episode 20

Party

Alicia’s night goes from bad to worse when she throws a party to celebrate Howard and Jackie’s upcoming wedding. Also, Eli asks Jason to investigate Peter in preparation for his trial.
Episode 21

Verdict

As Peter’s trial begins, Alicia works desperately to keep her husband from returning to jail. Also, Diane and Lucca move aggressively to expand the law firm, but face serious opposition from David Lee.
Episode 22

End

THE GOOD WIFE reaches its dramatic conclusion on the series finale.

