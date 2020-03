Episode 2 Morpheus

After learning that the Ori have successfully infiltrated six more planets, SG-1 goes off-world to find an Ancient weapon that Daniel Jackson (Michael Shanks) believes is the key to defeating the Ori. SG-1 travels through the gate and discovers a village in which all the inhabitants died of a mysterious illness. However, before they can make any real progress in their search, SG-1 becomes infected by a virus that causes its victims to fall into a deep sleep from which they will never wake up. Risking the spread of the virus if they return to Earth, the isolated team searches for a cure, while Daniel investigates the local library looking for clues to finding the weapon they seek. Back on Earth, Vala (Claudia Black), on General Landry's (Beau Bridges) orders, undergoes a psychiatric evaluation to determine if she is fit to join Stargate Command.